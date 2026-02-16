Raiders should kick the tires on recently-released vet EDGE with gas in the tank

Although plenty of exciting things are happening in the world of the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the 2026 NFL offseason, namely the hiring of Klint Kubiak and the subsequent filling out of his staff, the Maxx Crosby drama is a dark cloud hanging over the building.

It doesn't seem like a clear consensus has been reached on whether the Raiders want to keep him or trade him, nor does the fanbase understand if the superstar wants to leave or stay. Either way, bolstering the defensive line to supplement or replace him is paramount in the coming months.

While the 2026 NFL Draft is overflowing with great defensive linemen in just about every round, particularly edge rushers, Las Vegas could benefit from adding another veteran voice and more surefire production. Bradley Chubb, who was just released by the Miami Dolphins, could fit the bill.

Raiders should keep their eyes on recently-cut Bradley Chubb in FA

Miami shocked the NFL world on Monday with a string of high-profile releases, including Chubb, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and guard James Daniels. While the Raiders shouldn't even kick the tires on Hill, an argument could be made for bringing Chubb on board.

Yes, Chubb is going to be 30 years old before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, but he has plenty of gas left in the tank. In his last two healthy seasons (2023 and 2025), he recorded 11.0 and 8.5 sacks, 11 and 8 tackles for loss, and 22 and 20 quarterback hits, respectively. He forced 8 fumbles in that span.

Although most feel that Chubb is past his prime and hasn't been the same since his Broncos days, his last two healthy seasons have been his two most productive campaigns since his rookie year. Oh, and Kubiak was on the Broncos' coaching staff in 2022 when Chubb was there. Familiarity!

Chubb would serve as a high-end complementary piece to Crosby if the team could convince its superstar edge rusher to stay. Chubb would also be a nice replacement option if Crosby wants out, and the Raiders could ultimately surround a veteran like Chubb with tons of young talent.

Tyree Wilson hasn't panned out as expected, and Malcolm Koonce's future with the team is unknown, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent next month. However, Chubb might be a bit expensive for Las Vegas, especially considering his injury history and age, at around $14 million per year.

Plenty of young edge rushers will be available for far cheaper in April's draft, but if Crosby wants out and Las Vegas doesn't have a veteran in the room, it's hard to imagine the Raiders fielding a competitive pass rush. Chubb could be a great contingency plan in that regard.