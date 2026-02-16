Raiders steal coach with Rob Leonard ties from John Harbaugh's Giants staff

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't give themselves a whole lot of time to put together their coaching staff after waiting to hire Klint Kubiak as their head coach. And so instead of enjoying their Sunday like most people are in the offseason, they were hard at work interviewing folks and getting deals done.

After hiring veteran special teams coach Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator in the morning, the Raiders rounded out their coordinator hires by tabbing Andrew Janocko as their next offensive coordinator in the afternoon, a longtime quarterbacks coach and confidant of Kubiak's.

Filling out the rest of the staff with great teachers is still paramount, and somehow, Kubiak and Co. just pried an assistant from John Harbaugh's finalized New York Giants staff. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Matt Robinson will be leaving the Giants to take a secondary coach job in Las Vegas.

Raiders poach Matt Robinson from Giants staff in stunning move

Robinson spent the last five NFL seasons working on Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens staff, receiving a promotion every year. After officially accepting a job to become the assistant defensive line coach in New York, the Giants gave their blessing for him to jump ship to join the Raiders.

Now, Robinson makes sense as a hire. Not only did he learn under Mike Macdonald, with whom Kubiak has familiarity after the 2024 season, but Robinson coached alongside new Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in Baltimore back in 2022. Plus, it's a promotion for Robinson.

He played collegiately at Maryland, appearing in 39 games across five seasons as a linebacker and defensive back. Robinson actually signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason roster back in 2015, but an injury quickly ended his NFL playing career. Then he joined the coaching ranks.

RELATED: Raiders give Klint Kubiak every weapon possible in 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at UConn turned into a similar gig at his alma mater, which, after two years, he was able to parlay into a coaching fellowship with the Ravens. Three years later, and he was an outside linebackers coach, which is the title Leonard previously held in Baltimore.

Learning under defensive coordinators like Wink Martindale and Mike Macdonald had to be great for Robinson's development, and his history working alongside Leonard should ease his transition as he now completely shifts gears and heads to Las Vegas after a short time in the Big Apple.

Anyone saying that Kubiak was having a hard time putting his staff together or that nobody wanted to work with him or be a part of the Raiders' organization is going to have a tough time explaining why a young coach just left John Harbaugh's Giants staff to come out to the desert.

Maybe something special is being built out there...