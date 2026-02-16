Raiders can't bite on veteran WR who is suddenly there for the taking

The Las Vegas Raiders still have miles and miles to travel on their journey to becoming a competitive and ultimately contending NFL team. The foundation is already being laid under John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, and they're saying all the right things, but following through on those plans is critical.

Surrounding Fernando Mendoza, who, by all indications, will be the Raiders' first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with both a strong offensive line and talented skill position players, will be paramount for the young player to have early success at the professional level and to build his confidence.

Many expect the offensive line to be addressed in free agency, but nobody has deciphered what avenue the team will explore to upgrade the wide receiver room. The Miami Dolphins just released superstar Tyreek Hill, but Spytek and Kubiak should not touch him with a 10-foot pole.

Raiders must ignore recently-cut Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill at all costs

After trading away Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in consecutive seasons, the Raiders have had a WR1-sized hole in their offense. As a result, Las Vegas has been a projected landing spot for Hill at various points in the last few years. Like, very frequently.

Hill has been under contract with the Dolphins, however, so the Raiders would have needed to send some draft picks or other capital to Miami to acquire him. Now, he's available on the open market, and the Silver and Black have plenty of salary cap space to court him.

But they have absolutely no business doing so.

Financially speaking, it might not be as expensive to land a player of his talent as it has been in years past. But the financial component is not what matters. Hill has a history of very serious off-the-field issues that should wipe him off any conceivable list of targets for the Raiders.

Yes, Hill would instantly become the best wideout in Las Vegas. His speed would probably be a major asset in Klint Kubiak's offense. But at what cost? Mark Davis and the Raiders have never been a safe haven for players who have nefarious histories with the law, and Hill should be no exception.

Not to mention, Hill is coming off a serious leg injury. His exact timeline for recovery is unknown, but it stands to reason that his speed, which has always been his calling card as a football player, could be diminished as a result. He'll also turn 32 soon. That doesn't really fit the Raiders' timeline.

The last two seasons have also seen Hill significantly dip in production, as his receiving yards and touchdown totals were practically cut in half from 2023 to 2024 before an injury ended his 2025 campaign after four games. Hill is clearly on the downslope in his career.

Between his character concerns, question marks about how he'll recover from a lower-body injury, and his waning production as a wide receiver, the Raiders shouldn't even consider Hill as an option. Yes, he's there for the taking. No trades needed. But the Silver and Black can't bite. It's bad bait.