Raiders should target FA wideout who could solve one of biggest 2025 woes

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily during the 2025 NFL season, largely due to a woeful offense. The additions of Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Chip Kelly were futile, as Las Vegas ended up having the league's worst offense, ranking last in both scoring and total yards.

Las Vegas will once again look to revamp the unit this offseason. They have officially hired the young, offensive-minded Klint Kubiak to serve as their head coach, while it is practically a guarantee that they will use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

While Kubiak, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty represent solid young building blocks, there is plenty of work to do to fix the unit. Of course, the offensive line must be revamped, as outside of Kolton Miller at left tackle, it is unclear how Las Vegas will look up front.

Additionally, the front office must improve the wide receiver room, as only Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Shedrick Jackson are under contract. The Raiders could target Romeo Doubs in free agency, who would provide a massive upgrade to the group and fix a major issue.

Raiders could target Romeo Doubs to help improve in this key area

Las Vegas' offense was a major letdown in 2025, which was one of the key reasons the team fell well short of expectations and finished 3-14. In addition to their struggles moving the ball and putting points on the board, they were also awful in the red zone on the rare occasion that they got there.

The Raiders turned just 50.0% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, ranking 26th in the NFL. Bowers' spending a good portion of the season hobbled or inactive didn't help, and both having him healthy and adding Mendoza, who was elite in the red zone in college, should lead to an improvement.

Las Vegas should also target Doubs on the open market, who has put together a solid career thus far with the Green Bay Packers. His market value contract is four years and $48 million. That wouldn't break the bank for a Raiders team that is projected to have close to $100 million in cap space.

It would also significantly improve the red zone woes in Las Vegas, as five of Doubs' six regular-season touchdowns this past year came within 15 yards. In the Green Bay Packers' lone postseason game, he caught eight passes for 124 yards, including a one-yard touchdown reception.

Seven of those eight catches went for a first down, a trend that continued from the regular season, as 74.5% of his receptions moved the chains.

Doubs was also reliable on third and fourth down, where the Raiders ranked 28th and 32nd in 2025, with conversion rates of 33.8% and 40.6%, respectively. The fourth-year wideout turned 13 of his 14 receptions on third and fourth down into first downs, including three touchdowns.

While the Packers' wideout isn't the star receiver that many hope will come to Las Vegas, he has proven to be a reliable target and has recorded 20 touchdowns over the past three seasons, including the postseason.

He would provide the Raiders with a much-needed upgrade at wide receiver, particularly in the red zone and on money downs, while helping ease Mendoza's transition to the NFL. That is worth its weight in gold.