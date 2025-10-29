Raiders should trade Jakobi Meyers to Giants for this proposed package

Jakobi Meyers' future with the Las Vegas Raiders remains in limbo with the November 4 trade deadline rapidly approaching. The wide receiver is in the final year of his three-year, $33 million contract and had requested an extension ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The new brass had different plans, however, and opted to make Meyers prove his value. While he responded by requesting a trade, the front office chose not to move him and instead opted to let his contract to play out with the hopes that he would be a key piece of the offense.

Amid the Raiders' 2-5 start, which has been fueled by a struggling offense and Meyers' inability to replicate his 2024 production, he has been mentioned as a likely trade candidate. Las Vegas would be wise to consider a deal with the New York Giants, who have struggled and need wide receiver help.

Raiders should be open to moving Jakobi Meyers for this proposed Giants deal

The Raiders are seemingly going nowhere in 2025, as they exit the Week 8 bye 2.5 games out of a postseason spot. Meyers is currently being monitored by several other teams, and recently made it clear that he is still hoping to be moved.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Giants worked out wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, indicating their interest in adding to that position. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay also proposed a trade between New York and Las Vegas, with the Raiders receiving a 2026 4th-round pick and offensive lineman Evan Neal in return.

"The Raiders aren't going to get a massive haul from a rebuilding franchise like the Giants, but they could still benefit from kicking the tires on a reclamation project in Evan Neal while also adding an early-Day 3 pick to their arsenal," Kay wrote. "Neal hasn't played a single snap for the G-Men in 2025, but he's only a couple years removed from being drafted No. 7 overall and still has plenty of untapped potential in theory. With Vegas having holes in the O-line that will need addressing next offseason, it could benefit the club to try out Neal—who is playing out the final year of his rookie deal—as a potential low-risk, high-reward target in free agency."

While it has been reported that the Raiders are looking for a Day 2 pick in return for Meyers, the Giants' fourth-rounder figures to be one of the first picks on Day 3, given their poor record, and could have close to the same value as a late Day 2 selection from a playoff contender.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

Kay noted that New York currently holds the sixth overall pick in the draft, and rightfully pointed out that Meyers wouldn't lead them to a much better record. But if Las Vegas has no plans of re-signing Meyers, the pick from the Giants could wind up as much as 30 slots higher than a potential 2027 compensatory pick.

Neal has not shown much during his tenure in the NFL and, as we previously wrote about, would not be worth giving up draft compensation to acquire. As a throw-in piece in a trade centered around Meyers, however, he could be worth a gamble for the Raiders.

Las Vegas' offensive line has been among the worst in the league this season, and could use a variety of upgrades. If it doesn't work out, Neal would be a free agent following the season, so the move would essentially be a rental, and a chance for the staff to have an early look at him.

While fans were hopeful that Meyers would be a part of the future in Las Vegas, that appears more and more unlikely as the trade deadline approaches with no deal in place. Instead, the front office would be wise to cash in their chips and accept the best possible deal they can get.

If they are unable to land a Day 2 pick, a fourth-rounder from a rebuilding team would be worth moving the disgruntled veteran, especially if a young player with upside is involved in the deal.