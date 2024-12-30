Raiders still land franchise QB despite recent wins in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

On one hand, it's understandable. Mark Davis hates losing. Therefore, the recent mini win streak has been a pleasant surprise. But, on a serious note ... what are the Las Vegas Raiders doing?

This team was looking like it could end up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, in a matter of two weeks, has dropped all the way down to pick no. 8 after their Week 17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

At this point, Raiders fans can wave goodbye to the likes of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. Vegas won't be getting either of the top two quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, barring a massive trade back up.

So, with where they stand, what's the best the Raiders could do if the season ended today? Let's try our hand at a mock and go for the "next best" thing.

The Raiders surprisingly trade down while still landing their QB in this 3-Round 2025 Mock Draft

To begin with, Las Vegas trades back with Dallas and moves back five picks after Sanders and Ward have come off the board. There are still some quarterback prospects to be had in the first round, but not likely in the top 10.

With that no. 13 pick they acquired from Dallas, the Raiders take the player many would call the third-best quarterback prospect in this class in Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Now, he isn't Sanders or Ward. But, Milroe does have what it takes to make it as an NFL starter. He's an exciting dual-threat player who put up a whopping 20 rushing touchdowns this year for the Crimson Tide.

Simply adding that dimension to a stale offense will do wonders. But, can Milroe develop where it counts? He has to be able to trust himself more while in the pocket, rather than choosing to escape when there is still time to be had.

Milroe has the frame and arm talent. He just needs some refining. If the Raiders get the right coaching staff around him, this might just work out.

In Round 2, the Raiders go after a position of need by adding a versatile defensive back. Texas Longhorns stud Jahdae Barron could wind up classifying as either a safety or a nickel corner. In either event, the Raiders would find a spot for him.

Barron has the ball skills you want to see out of a game-changing defensive back while also being strong against the run. He's a physical player with a nice blend of athletic traits, again allowing him to be position-versatile.

More Raiders news:

With the pick obtained from Dallas in the second round, the Raiders go find receiver depth in Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. The Cardinal standout stands 6-foot-1 with good size and strength. This allows him to be a threat after the catch, which is something the top receivers in this league do well.

Ayomanor can be lethal on the quick, in-breaking routes but will need to expand the rest of his route tree a bit as a pro.

With the first of two Round 3 picks, the Raiders take one of the draft's top running backs in Iowa's Kaleb Johnson. This will be a classic case of the rookie coming in and clearly taking over the starting job, right away. Johnson is one of the more complete backs in this draft and immediately gives the Raiders an answer at a position with many question marks.

With their second of two third-round picks, Las Vegas dips back into the secondary. It's typically a good idea to go after an Ohio State cornerback, too. Sure, there have been some top Buckeye prospects who have busted. But, the good ones end up real good.

Davison Igbinosun has tremendous size at 6-foot-2 and is a very smart football player. His football IQ and awareness might be his best characteristics. This is a player the Raiders can use on the outside, right away, who will also come up and make plays against the run.