Raiders substitute one familiar face for another in bye week roster shuffle

The Las Vegas Raiders have not exactly enjoyed a great deal of success during the 2025 NFL season. During Pete Carroll and John Spytek's first year at the helm, the team has sputtered out of the gates after the two completely restructured the roster this offseason.

This new leadership tandem has continued to tinker with the players in the building throughout the regular season, seemingly making some kind of transaction every week. With the Raiders now on a bye, several big changes were thought to be on the horizon in Las Vegas.

While nothing of the sort has materialized quite yet, the team practiced on Tuesday, despite not having a game this Sunday. When they took the field, there were a handful of new faces, and later, the team confirmed a series of roster moves.

Raiders release G McClendon Curtis, bring back WR DJ Turner

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced that they were releasing guard McClendon Curtis and defensive back JT Woods from the practice squad. To replace them, the team signed wide receiver DJ Turner and guard Layden Robinson.

If Raiders fans remember, Curtis was a familiar face that the team signed last week. He landed in Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent back in 2023 and also spent two years with the Seattle Seahawks, part of which was under Carroll's leadership.

Turner is also a familiar face to Raider Nation, as he, too, was an undrafted free agent who landed in Las Vegas. He hung around the building for several years, primarily on the practice squad, but he put together a solid campaign in 2024, catching 16 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

His stint with the Raiders was largely derailed by injuries, and Turner was not brought back by the new regime in Las Vegas. However, he is getting another shot with the Silver and Black during the team's bye week.

With Jakobi Meyers presumably on the trade block, the Raiders may soon need another wide receiver on the roster. Look no further than Turner, who already has experience in Las Vegas and played under wide receivers coach Chris Beatty at the University of Maryland from 2016 to 2019, and at the University of Pittsburgh in 2020.

This was an interesting substitution of one familiar face for another. However, the team also dropped JT Woods, a defensive back who was signed just before training camp. After an initial surge in the preseason, he plateaued and was resigned to life on the practice squad before his release.

Robinson, whom the team signed to replace Curtis, was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024. He played in 13 games last season for them, starting 11, but was released a week ago after spending time on the IR.