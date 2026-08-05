Raiders swap tight ends and waive intriguing UDFA after first week of camp

Training camp is, in a lot of ways, the time for a young team like the Las Vegas Raiders to be patient and teach their players the ropes as they adjust to life in the NFL or with a new set of coaches and teammates. But it's also a time of fluidity, and John Spytek can't just sit on his hands with what he has.

Constantly shaking up the roster, particularly the bottom of it, is practically a given for the Raiders' second-year general manager. And Spytek has already done so on numerous occasions since everyone arrived back in Las Vegas for camp and the preseason.

During the team's day off from practice, there was no rest for the weary. The Raiders announced that they were waiving TE Zack Kuntz and replacing him with TE/FB Chris Myarick, but also waiving UDFA safety Tanner Wall. A lot of fans were intrigued by Wall, but he is now headed to the waiver wire.

Raiders sign Chris Myarick, waive Zack Kuntz and Tanner Wall after first week of camp

Myarick comes to Las Vegas after spending the 2025 NFL season on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. He originally joined the Dolphins as a UDFA back in 2019 and spent two seasons there before bouncing around quite a bit over the next five years.

His most notable stint at this level came with the New York Giants, where he played 24 games in 2021 and 2022, primarily as an inline tight end, but also as a fullback or H-back. That element alone should entice head coach Klint Kubiak, who loves himself some versatility, especially at those spots.

Although he caught just 10 passes in his time as a Giant, seven of them went for first downs, and on two, he found paydirt. In fact, his first NFL touchdown was particularly notable, as he caught a ball from Daniel Jones with his knees. Just watch this video if you don't remember the play.

He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2022, when he played 299 snaps under Brian Daboll (236 inline, 20 at fullback, 13 out wide, 10 in the slot and 2 at left tackle). But Myarick is versatile and is a solid run blocker, so this presumed camp body can at least help out with the second and third units.

Kuntz, who he is seemingly replacing, apparently wasn't able to get that done. After signing with the Silver and Black just last week, Kubiak was randomly asked about him during a media session. The team's head coach wasn't exactly raving about him.

"He's got a long way to go," Kubiak told reporters. "He's got to learn the scheme, but his mind's right and he cares. He has to go show us he can be a force in the run game."

Wall, however, seemed like a player who could surprise some people. After a solid college career at BYU, where he switched from wide receiver to safety, the Raiders snapped him up after the 2026 NFL Draft and gave him $98,000 guaranteed, which isn't nothing for a UDFA.

And although there wasn't much coming out about him from training camp, good or bad, one reporter did note that he forced a fumble on special teams. Apparently, that wasn't enough for Las Vegas to keep him around, so he'll now be looking for another NFL home.

With a general lack of safety depth on the roster, many in Raider Nation were looking forward to what Wall, who was a ballhawk in college, could do during the preseason. He won't get that chance, though, as Las Vegas sent him to the waiver wire before the second week of practice started.

By waiving two players and only signing one, the Silver and Black technically have an open roster spot, as they have 90 players in the building, but both Kansei Matsuzawa and Niklas Henning qualify for the International Player Pathway exemption, so the Raiders can have 91, if they please.

Keep your eyes peeled for a potential move. But more importantly, remember that Spytek is going to keep tinkering with the bottom of the roster until he likes what he sees. And as Kubiak reminded everyone last week, only 10% of the guys in the building are established.