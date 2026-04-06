Raiders' updated salary cap situation leaves room for another move or two

After sprinting out of the gates to begin the 2026 NFL offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders simmered down a bit. Of course, a team can't spend $281.5 million every day on contracts as they did on the first day of the legal tampering period, but the Maxx Crosby trade reversal put a firm halt on things.

Various low-dollar signings trickled in over the days that followed, but it wasn't until the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins, in a deal that has caused some uproar, no less, that Las Vegas awoke from its free agency coma. But the Silver and Black may not be quite done yet on the open market.

According to Sports Illustrated's latest salary cap check, the Raiders still have $23,472,186 available, which is the 15th-most in the NFL. Although we'll need to break down exactly how that money can be spent, Las Vegas still has room to make another at least somewhat notable move or two.

Las Vegas Raiders' remaining salary cap space leaves room for another move

The first thing to consider when looking at that $23 million number is how much of that the team needs to allocate toward their 2026 draft class. The No. 1 selection is valuable, and it is the most expensive contract in the draft. Not to mention, the Raiders will likely have at least nine other picks.

John Spytek is known to trade back on Day 2, which could complicate this formula more. But as it stands now, according to Over The Cap, Las Vegas will need to pony up about $12.76 million to its rookies this coming season, leaving $10.7 million for the Silver and Black still to realistically spend.

While that isn't exactly bookoo bucks for Spytek and the front office, it is plenty to still add a solid veteran or two on a cheap deal, perhaps with incentives to increase the total valuation of the contract. Najee Harris, who recently visited with the Raiders, immediately comes to mind.

His market value, according to Spotrac, is just $2.9 million. Las Vegas could easily afford that pricetag and still have ample room to sign other players. With several holes still left to fill, the Raiders could tap back into the veteran market after seeing what they can accomplish later this month in the draft.

But either way, they won't be entirely devoid of resources. Las Vegas can't afford wide receivers like Deebo Samuel or Jauan Jennings anymore, and probably can't even swing for safeties like Harrison Smith or Xavier Woods. But value can be found in every price range on the open market.

If the Silver and Black come away from the 2026 draft with a handful of starters and a few solid depth pieces, then supplementing them with one or two more high-value veteran signings will put the Raiders in a great position heading into Year 1 of their true rebuild.

Restructuring contracts for players like Maxx Crosby or Kolton Miller could always open up some financial flexibility for Las Vegas as well. But as it stands now, the team has enough room to make another effective move or two with the salary cap space they currently have.