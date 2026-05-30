Raiders were apparently a major thorn in the Cowboys' side this offseason

As much as teams try to stay in their own lane, the butterfly effect in the NFL is incredibly real. The most recent example of this phenomenon at play was when the Baltimore Ravens backed out of their deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby. That, somehow, affected almost every team.

But a lot of times, things are much more concrete. Teams are either in trade talks with each other surrounding a particular talent or they are targeting the same players or position in free agency or the draft. Bidding wars, negotiations and calculated gambits are a part of life in the NFL.

Sometimes, though, one team just keeps getting in another team's way. Such was the case this offseason for the Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, as John Spytek and the front office were apparently a major thorn in Jerry Jones' side this offseason, as it turns out.

Las Vegas Raiders apparently impeded Cowboys' offseason

Obviously, we have to start with the Crosby stuff. As early as last October, rumors began spreading that the superstar edge rusher could be dealt, and the Cowboys were one of the first teams mentioned. And they remained in the market throughout the offseason.

It turned out that Spytek was holding firm on his price for two first-rounders, and even though Dallas reportedly threw defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa into a deal that also included a first and second-rounder, no dice from the Raiders. Las Vegas infamously sent Crosby to Baltimore instead.

When that deal was agreed to, Jones and the Cowboys pivoted and traded for Rashan Gary. Days later, when Trey Hendrickson was unexpectedly still available, Dallas couldn't afford to make a move for who most consider to be the superior player. The Cowboys ended up with the worst of the three.

The ripple effect of that was Dallas using three of their draft picks on edge rushers, and their room still looks underwhelming. But not as underwhelming as their linebacker room, which the Raiders also had a hand in spoiling the potential of, according to The Athletic's Jon Matocha.

"It would be nice to have a team captain-type green dot linebacker. The Cowboys obviously wanted one, making a run at Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd in free agency."

Las Vegas, of course, pulled off a heist when they signed both Dean and Walker within minutes of eachother. The Raiders, once again, altered the Cowboys' offseason plans and left them with little to show for it. Dallas is trying to convert rookie third-round edge Jaishawn Barham to off-ball linebacker.

That is how dire things are for them as a result of the Silver and Black's offseason decisions.

Now, did the Raiders intentionally get in the Cowboys' way and thwart their plans? Of course not. Sometimes, things just work out that way. But it is refreshing to know that Spytek doesn't just bend the knee to the powerful GMs in the league, and that Las Vegas is an enticing free agent destination.

Beating out Dallas for not just one, but two incredible linebackers is no small task. Jones certainly doesn't skimp on veteran talent, and the media attention and brand recognition that the Cowboys have is very real and intriguing to a lot of players.

This offseason, though, the Raiders won several skirmishes with America's Team. Will they win the battle and have a better regular season? Who knows. Probably not, at least not this year. But if they can still win the long-term war and have a brighter future, then that's something to feel good about.