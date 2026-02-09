Raiders would need slightly more from Rams in this Maxx Crosby trade idea

The 2026 offseason will bring plenty of change for the Las Vegas Raiders. They will hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, and the organization is finally in a position to address the quarterback position by selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

While those moves would reinvigorate an offense that finished last in scoring and total yards, the defense will need plenty of work. Despite needing upgrades across the unit, rumors have indicated that the Raiders may reportedly part ways with superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason.

Crosby has been in trade rumors for several seasons now, but many expect this to be the year that he is finally moved. A recent trade idea from Bleacher Report would make some sense; however, Las Vegas would likely need more to seriously entertain the offer.

Raiders would need more in this potential Maxx Crosby trade package

Las Vegas figures to get plenty of calls about Crosby's status this offseason. While it is unclear if he has explicitly asked for a trade or if the team will grant his wishes, reports are circulating that he won't be back in Silver and Black in 2026, and that he said as much to minority owner Tom Brady.

Of course, that is a hard pill to swallow, as the five-time Pro Bowler has embodied what it means to be a Raider since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently proposed a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to offload Crosby. The return package for Las Vegas was the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a 2027 first-round pick, and third-year edge rusher Byron Young for Crosby and a 2027 third-round pick.

"Equipped with two 2026 first-rounders, the Rams may be willing to trade one for a premier pass-rusher in a weak quarterback draft," Moton wrote. "Young can develop into a lead edge-rusher in Las Vegas. Coming off a 12-sack season, the 27-year-old has star potential, though the Raiders would likely need to pay him within the next year to make the deal worth giving up a 2027 pick for him."

Raiders fans are familiar with Young, as the franchise reportedly selected the wrong Byron Young in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While the defensive tackle only played in four games for the franchise, the edge rusher selected by the Rams seven picks later is slowly becoming a star.

He has recorded 27.5 sacks over his first three seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2025. Young, however, is just a little over one year younger than Crosby, and two late first-round picks would not be enough to bridge that gap, particularly if Las Vegas is sending a third-rounder.

Instead, if Spytek is set to entertain trading the two-time All-Pro, he should push for a package built around the No. 13 overall pick, No. 29 overall pick, and Young. If the Rams are reluctant to move both of their 2026 first-round selections, the latter pick could be replaced with their 2027 first-rounder.

Getting premium draft capital will be pivotal in any deal that ends Crosby's tenure with the Raiders, and the Rams have always shown a willingness to trade Day 1 picks. While Moton's package would be enough to interest Las Vegas, the No. 13 pick, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons, must be included.