Robert Griffin III makes clearest case yet for Raiders to draft Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders led a long search for their next head coach. After meeting with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this past weekend, it seems like he'll be Pete Carroll's replacement in Las Vegas, unless anything changes in the coming days.

An opportunity to coach projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza should be more than enough to entice Kubiak to sign the deal. Some, however, believe that the Raiders should trade the pick, either to move back in the draft or to make a play for a big-name quarterback.

Las Vegas' brass seems like it will make the right move by staying put and selecting the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner after Mark Davis, Tom Brady, and John Spytek attended the national title game, where Mendoza put on a show.

Robert Griffin III recently joined a growing list of analysts making the case for Mendoza to be drafted by the Raiders.

Robert Griffin III outlines why the Raiders should draft Fernando Mendoza

Similar to Mendoza, Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career. He was not, however, viewed as the top signal caller in his draft class, as that honor went to eventual No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck.

That is not the case for Mendoza, who is, arguably, the only quarterback in this year's class with a first-round grade. Griffin III recently made a clear-cut case for the Raiders to select him rather than moving the pick.

"Mendoza isn't just a talent. He's an anti-chaos quarterback. Look at his profile. You talk about the completion percentage, the yards, 3,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions. Plus, he has the running value," Griffin III said. "He is a quarterback that consistently chooses the right answer on the test, and the NFL, right now, is not a highlight league. ... The quickest way to lose in the NFL is giving the defense free possessions. Mendoza's biggest superpower is protecting the football while still being aggressive."

RELATED: NFL just handed Raiders' John Spytek an offseason gift at the perfect time

While Griffin III admitted there is no such thing as a safe No. 1 overall pick, he noted that teams should not fall in love with traits. Instead, he claimed, they should choose the quarterback who reduces risks and raises the floor right away while also having a high ceiling.

Griffin III, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year, claimed that Mendoza has those qualities and is a franchise fixer. It is hard to argue with the logic that he presents, as the Raiders need someone to fix the franchise.

The organization has been synonymous with dysfunction for well over two decades, and its inability to get the quarterback position right has been at the center of that. Bringing in a player like Mendoza would allow Las Vegas to have a young signal caller to build around for the foreseeable future.

Fans are hoping that Klint Kubiak is the right coach to develop Mendoza and that he and John Spytek can put a roster around him. While all of that will be pivotal, the Raiders have an easy decision at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.