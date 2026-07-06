Rookie omission on Raiders' roster prediction could be blessing in disguise

It was hard to pin down exactly where the Las Vegas Raiders' perceived need at defensive tackle belonged in the pecking order this offseason, but fans of the Silver and Black felt that the unit needed reinforcements. And to many's dismay, no major moves were made at the position.

Yes, Las Vegas selected Brandon Cleveland in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it made a minor move for veteran Benito Jones later in the offseason. And while Cleveland came in with some high praise, neither of these players moved the needle much for Raider Nation.

But what if neither of them really has to? What if the defensive tackle room in Las Vegas is much better off than most think it is? In fact, a recent prediction that Cleveland won't even make the 53-man roster indicates how much more promise there is in this Raiders DT room than meets the eye.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brandon Cleveland predicted to miss the cut

The Athletic's Sam Warren recently made his predictions for how the team will look to begin the 2026 NFL season, and he had six defensive tackles making the roster: Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, Benito Jones, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues.

That leaves Cleveland on the outside looking in.

"Cleveland is highly regarded despite being a seventh-round pick. Still, he’ll have a tough time beating out any of the veterans or Hemingway and Pegues in their second seasons, leaving him as a likely practice squad stash."

While it is a good thing that Cleveland is highly regarded, some fans may worry about any rookie not making the initial 53-man team. But in strong organizations, late-rounders aren't roster locks, and it is not a bad thing that the Raiders may not have to rely on a rookie seventh-round pick.

Veterans like Butler, Booker IV and Laulu are entrenched, Jones was added later on for a reason, and both Hemingway and Pegues showed promise at times in limited action as rookies. It is hard to justify keeping seven defensive tackles on the roster, so Cleveland could begin on the practice squad.

Giving him more time to develop before he is thrown into the fire may be a good thing for his career. Nobody thought that Cleveland was going to be a starter coming out of the draft, so the fact that he may not be in the rotation isn't necessarily an indictment of his performance thus far.

Things will change dramatically when the pads come on during training camp, though. It is difficult to evaluate the trenches without contact allowed during the offseason program, and it is not out of the question that Cleveland could show out and earn himself a role in late summer.

As things stand now, though, the Raiders could leave Cleveland off the first 53-man roster. And again, while that may be disappointing to some, it could be a blessing in disguise, as it would indicate that the rest of the defensive tackle room in Las Vegas is ready to rock and roll.

And Cleveland will still be just fine.