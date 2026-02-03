Seahawks GM John Schneider just confirmed Klint Kubiak's Raiders future

The Las Vegas Raiders spent nearly a full month on their entire coaching search before they reportedly decided to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The move cannot be made official until after Super Bowl LX, where the Seahawks will face the New England Patriots.

This will mark a new era in Las Vegas, which is something that fans have gotten used to, as Kubiak will be the franchise's sixth head coach in as many seasons. He will have something that the other five did not have, however, as the Raiders also possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kubiak will have the opportunity to draft Fernando Mendoza, who many believe will be a franchise quarterback, and grow with him as both adjust to their new roles. While neither move has been made official, Seahawks general manager John Schneider just confirmed it.

John Schneider confirms that Klint Kubiak will join the Raiders

The Raiders interviewed 15 candidates before ultimately deciding on Kubiak to serve as their next head coach. The franchise is not allowed to officially announce the move until after Super Bowl LX on Sunday, due to his duties as Seattle's offensive coordinator.

While nobody involved with either team had discussed the move, that changed during Monday's Super Bowl media day festivities. Schneider appeared on NFL Network's The Insiders, where the Seahawks general manager confirmed that Kubiak will be heading to Las Vegas.

"Obviously, we see Klint's going to the Raiders now," Schneider said.

Schneider's comments are likely all that Raiders fans will get about Kubiak's departure from Seattle this week. However, they should be more than enough to put the fanbase at ease about any last-minute changes of heart.

Kubiak, understandably, was less eager to discuss his plans to join Las Vegas, as he remains focused on what will be the biggest game of his coaching career, at least so far.

"I'm excited about our game this week and our team and getting to coach in this game," Kubiak said.

His response should come as no surprise, particularly following Mike Macdonald's comments about how Kubiak operates. Macdonald noted that his offensive coordinator is a team player and does not take any credit for his success, instead choosing to praise the players and other coaches.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar later shared that Kubiak revealed he wasn't distracted by the interview process due to advice from his father.

“It was really easy because I didn't spend any extra time on it. You get ready for those things in the summer, things that are important to you," Kubiak told Dugar. "Your resume is always on your film. That’s someone my dad always taught me: Better not be sitting in that office thinking about interview questions. Better be thinking about how to win the game, because that's what it comes down to, is what the silent tape says.”"

While Kubiak did not directly address the reports that he will join the Raiders, Schneider's comments have made it clear that he is entering his final week with Seattle. Raider Nation should be thrilled to finally be acquiring a young, offensive-minded coach, along with a potential franchise quarterback, in the same offseason.