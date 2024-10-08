Star pass rusher chimes in on Davante Adams trade saga with an obvious prediction
By Ryan Heckman
It has now been one week since Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sure seems like something is brewing. Something is bound to happen any moment, especially taking a little Monday night hint into consideration.
While this trade saga has been going on, everybody and their brother wants to chime in. Whether it's former players, analysts or countless fans, there are opinions galore.
That notion is no different for current NFL players, either. Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons hosts a podcast called The Edge, and on his most recent episode, went into his thoughts on the Adams trade talks.
"Obviously his best fit is with a great quarterback," Parsons first explained.
He's not wrong. Since Derek Carr was let go by this team, Adams has clearly had his frustrations, and justifiably so. He's an elite talent, a winner and someone who simply asks for a quarterback to be able to do their job competently. If you're used to catching passes from someone like Aaron Rodgers or Carr for the majority of your career, it's going to be difficult to make a switch to Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell.
Speaking of Rodgers, Parsons gave his prediction as to where he thinks Adams will end up and, to no one's surprise, he went with Rodgers and the Jets:
"I think that relationship with the Jets is going to come to life."
There you have it. Just as most of us would guess and have assumed for a few days now, Parsons thinks Adams is going to end up in New York playing alongside his buddy, Rodgers.
MIcah Parsons sure seemed to be open to Davante Adams playing for the Cowboys
Parsons would go on to talk a little bit about Adams as a player and a person, and his relationship with the star wideout was evident. He even seemed as though he'd love having Adams in Dallas.
"He brings a winning culture to a team. He's an uplifting father, man and teammate," Parsons said.
In talking about the type of person and player he was, Parsons was very complimentary of Adams. Now, that's not to say the Cowboys would go out and try to make this trade happen, surprising everyone around the league.
It would be tough to do, especially considering the financial aspect. We've talked, at length, about the Adams contract being a big part of this situation and how teams will have a tough time figuring out how to absorb such a huge cap number in the next two years ($44 million, per Spotrac).
But, making unreasonable or irrational decisions is something Jerry Jones has been good at, at times. Actually, not making necessary moves, whatsoever, is something he's been very good at in recent years.