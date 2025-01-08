Tom Brady's reason for reaching out to Bill Belichick revealed amid Raiders HC search

The Las Vegas Raiders began their first week of the offseason in a rather confusing manner. Come "Black Monday," the day where the majority of head coach firings will happen, the Raiders allowed Antonio Pierce to speak to the media as though he was safe.

Come Tuesday, though, the Raiders opted to fire Pierce. In a move that raised eyebrows all over the football world, Mark Davis threw a bit of a curveball. But, the end result was the same whether it was done Monday or Tuesday: the Raiders now need a new head coach.

The next chapter of this interesting coaching saga came on Wednesday morning when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams were reaching out to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to see if he'd reconsider his move to the college ranks.

Belichick, now the head coach at North Carolina, obviously has ties to the Raiders with their new minority owner being his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

As it turns out, Brady represented one of the teams to reach out to Belichick, on behalf of the Raiders.

For a moment, it seemed as though Brady was really looking to try and lure Belichick back to the pros and, maybe, coach the Raiders.

But, as it originally sounded, the idea was, in fact, too good to be true.

Tom Brady reached out to Bill Belichick to pick his brain, not lure him back to the NFL

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Brady's conversation with Belichick wasn't necessarily about getting him to come back and coach in the NFL.

Instead, it was more a conversation for Brady to bounce ideas off his former head coach and find out more about the head coaching search and pick his brain about ideal traits.

Related News:

Now, some fans are relieved while others could be bummed out. Regardless, the simple fact seems to be that Belichick is staying put in North Carolina. He's in Chapel Hill and appears to be going no where else.

The Raiders, though, are fortunate to have the opinion and insight from one of the league's best head coaches to ever do it. And, Brady obviously trusts Belichick, which is important.

Some questioned just how involved Brady would be in the Raiders' coaching process, seeing as this is his first offseason with the team and his broadcasting career taking off. But, it looks like Brady will, indeed, be involved.

We'll have to stay tuned to see where else Brady turns to for guidance in this process, and how much Davis will listen to the former quarterback.