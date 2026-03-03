Trade idea has Raiders parlaying Maxx Crosby into WR1 for Fernando Mendoza

With the calendar now flipped to March and the new league year looming, a resolution to Maxx Crosby's situation with the Las Vegas Raiders is coming soon. Depending on the day and the reporter, things trend one way or the other, and nothing feels outlandish or impossible.

It's also clear, as expected, that the Raiders are going to need a big offer to trade Crosby. But multiple potential suitors vying to make a big addition like Crosby makes it possible that an "offer they can't refuse" comes. A combination of high-end draft capital and a player of note would likely get it done.

In light of SI.com's Albert Breer indicating a Crosby trade is more likely than not to happen, and it will possibly go down this week (before the new league year officially starts), Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has offered up three fresh trade packages that would send Crosby elsewhere.

Trade proposal has Raiders landing Zay Flowers in return for Maxx Crosby

To round out their set of offensive weapons around presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders need to find a legit WR1. There are several potential options on that front, and two of Scataglia's trade ideas involve acquiring an additional wide receiver in exchange for Crosby.

The first trade idea from Scataglia has been out there elsewhere: Acquiring a first-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears for Crosby. But the second one lands a little more interestingly, swapping in a different wide receiver.

Baltimore Ravens receive: EDGE Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 1st-Round pick and WR Zay Flowers

"The second package is a similar deal, but the Raiders might prefer this one, as Zay Flowers is a younger, better player than Moore and would best line up with the long-term vision," Scataglia wrote. "Flowers has over 3,000 yards across his first three seasons in the NFL, finishing with a career-high 1,211 yards in 2025. Flowers would need a long-term deal, but adding him to an offense that already features Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers would give Vegas a trio of stellar playmakers for Mendoza's arrival."

Flowers has topped 1,000 yards and earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last two years, setting career-highs in catches (86) and yards (1,211) last season. As Scataglia noted, the time to give him a long-term contract is also coming.

But first, a decision on a fifth-year option that is projected to be worth $27.3 million is looming by May 1. It's fair to wonder if Flowers has been held back by the Ravens' offense at times thus far in his career, and a change in offensive system could uncork his full potential.

Or, if they don't want to pay him along the line of his current market value ($31 million per year, according to Spotrac), or more if he has another nice season in 2026, there's a chance (however slim it may seem) they'd consider trading him right now if the right deal came along.

Flowers has not yet been on the radar as a trade target for the Raiders or anyone else. But if the Ravens want Crosby, he may have to be part of the offer they'd have to make to exceed any others that may come.