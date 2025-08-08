Unknown Raiders rookie quietly stealing a roster spot in preseason

The star of the Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game wasn't prized rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Nor was it new quarterback Geno Smith, star defensive end Maxx Crosby, or any of the other marquee players on this roster.

It was a player most fans had never heard of.

Rookie defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae was a long shot to even make the Raiders' final roster, but after stealing the show in their preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, he's putting everyone on notice.

Treven Ma'ae moving towards making Raiders' final roster after impressive preseason debut

If you don't know who Ma'ae is, you're not alone. Throughout his football journey, he's never been in the spotlight. Ma'ae was an unheralded recruit who played three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Baylor.

In five collegiate campaigns, the defensive lineman never had more than four sacks, never bested 32 tackles, and never made an All-Conference team. He didn't participate in any of the college All-Star games either.

Ma'ae went undrafted and was eventually scooped up by the Raiders as one of their many UDFAs. He seemed to be destined for the practice squad at best.

But after a dominant preseason performance, the 290-pound force is firmly in the fight to make the roster. Ma'ae only played 23 defensive snaps against Seattle, but he made the most of them. He had two of the most important plays of the game.

First, he blocked a PAT attempt midway through the second quarter. At the time, the play seemed inconsequential. The Raiders were down by two scores after struggling to move the ball on offense. But that one point ended up being crucial in the final result.

Later in the game, Ma'ae sacked rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe on a key third down. If the Seahawks had converted on that play, they would have been within striking distance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Instead, their final drive was snuffed out.

Both plays were critical in securing the tie for the Raiders. Pete Carroll took notice of Ma'ae's performance. After the game, Carroll said, "I thought Treven Ma'ae had two huge plays in the game. The big sack, but also he blocked a kick. He said he had never blocked a kick in his life, so welcome to the NFL."

One preseason performance isn't enough to secure a roster spot. Ma'ae will need to string together solid practices and more impactful plays, but he's on the right track after his showing against Seattle.

