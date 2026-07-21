Unlikely Raiders weapon could go from forgotten to potential impact player

Everyone knows that, no matter who is under center, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense will run through Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty during the 2026 NFL season. Klint Kubiak will try to get the most out of an unproven wide receiver room, but as he's said, he'll put "the best five eligibles" on the field.

That could mean Michael Mayer playing a lot more in multiple tight end sets or that fullback Connor Heyward has a significant role as well. Either way, Kubiak, who has proven to be an evil genius in terms of his scheme and play-calling, will set this Raiders offense up for success, whatever that looks like.

What if that means employing or leaning on an unlikely weapon? Someone who has largely been forgotten this offseason but could potentially be an impact player? Of course, we're talking about Carter Runyon, a 2025 UDFA who could legitimately contribute for Las Vegas come this fall.

Las Vegas Raiders fans shouldn't count young TE Carter Runyon out

Runyon just might be the most underrated player in the building. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds with versatility, pass-catching ability, a willingness to block and special teams prowess, Runyon, honestly, should have no issue making this roster, even if that comes at the expense of veteran Ian Thomas.

Last preseason, the unheralded player out of FCS Towson impressed as a target in the passing game, a blocker and a stud in nearly every facet of special teams play. In just 49 offensive snaps, he caught six of his 10 targets for 74 yards, making several impressive snags and earning yards after the catch.

Easily the best part about Runyon's offensive game is his alignment versatility. Not only did he play inline for the Raiders, but he lined up some in the slot and out wide. In college, he also lined up in the backfield as a fullback or 'H' back of sorts, and Runyon showed that in the regular season, too.

Kubiak will absolutely love that.

When it came to run-blocking, Runyon was slightly above average in the preseason, but definitely struggled during the regular season. His pass-blocking was pretty flawless, but if Runyon can work on his technique and gain some mass or strength to move people in the run game, he'll be golden.

On special teams, Runyon logged tons of snaps in each of kick coverage and return, punt coverage and return, and the field goal or extra point team. He turned in above-average grades on special teams for both the preseason and the regular season.

With the NFL trending more toward multiple tight end sets, even up to 13 personnel (three tight ends on the field), opportunity could be knocking for Runyon. Combine that with the fact that Kubiak had two fullbacks on the Seattle Seahawks' roster last year, and Runyon's versatility could mean a lot.

Just imagine a group of eligibles that includes Bowers, Mayer, Runyon, Heyward and Jeanty. Not only would that group be able to pave lanes for Jeanty, but that is five pass-catching options who are at least solid all out there at the same time. How are defenses supposed to know what's coming?

After impressing last preseason and in limited opportunities during an abysmal 2026 campaign, Runyon has the chance to make some noise during training camp and carve out a unique role in Kubiak's offense, despite not garnering much fanfare this offseason.

If he can show the coaching staff his versatility, continue to play well on special teams and improve a bit as a run-blocker, then Runyon would not only be a shoo-in to make the roster, but he could make a real impact this coming season. It is all out in front of him.