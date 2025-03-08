Updated Las Vegas Raiders 2025 draft picks after Geno Smith trade

The Las Vegas Raiders defied the typical Friday late afternoon/evening "news dump" when it was reported they will acquire quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick in this year's draft. Head coach Pete Carroll was definitely a driving force for the Raiders to make a trade for his former quarterback in Seattle.

The acquisition of Smith shifts the Raiders' draft direction this year, as they are going to give him a contract extension beyond 2025, the final year of his current contract. But a quarterback is likely still on the radar on Day 2 or Day 3 if not the first round, with an eye on the future as the quarterback depth chart continues to be overturned by the new regime.

The Raiders had two third-round picks this year. It has been clarified the pick they're sending to Seattle for Smith is the one they got from the New York Jets in the Davante Adams trade, No. 92 overall. That pick could have become a second-rounder, but Adams/the Jets didn't reach what would have triggered that. All in all, the Raiders have already won that trade as Adams now looks for a new team after the Jets cut him.

Updated Raiders 2025 draft picks after Geno Smith trade

Via Tankathon, here is the updated list of 2025 draft picks for the Raiders after the Smith trade.

First Round, Pick No. 6

Second Round, Pick No. 37

Third Round, Pick No. 68

Fourth Round, Pick No. 107

Fifth Round, Pick No. 144

Sixth Round, Pick No. 182

Sixth Round, Pick No. 214 (compensatory)

Sixth Round, Pick No. 218 (compensatory)

Seventh Round, Pick No. 224

The Raiders still have their three top-75 overall picks, five picks in the top-150 and nine picks overall in April's draft. Giving up a late third-rounder for Smith (which was an extra pick anyway, in the grand scheme of things), while they figure out who'll be the quarterback beyond his time in Las Vegas, is a reasonable (and arguably small) price to pay to stabilize and add credibility to the most important position on the field.