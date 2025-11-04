Updated Las Vegas Raiders draft picks after relatively quiet trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the trade deadline of the 2025 NFL season with plenty of players to ship off. They didn't need to completely blow everything up like the New York Jets did by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but some moves to acquire draft capital were surely in order.

However, it was a fairly quiet trade deadline in Las Vegas. They did finally deal Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a pair of Day 3 picks, but other than that, they kept their roster intact and did not make any brash decisions.

Thankfully, players like Jackson Powers-Johnson, Michael Mayer, Eric Stokes, Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce are all still Raiders, as their names were floated ahead of the deadline. Maxx Crosby was never going to get traded, despite rumors saying otherwise and other teams wanting him.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL draft picks

But after the Meyers trade, we figured it would be a good time to remind Raider Nation what picks the Silver and Black have in the 2026 NFL Draft, and where exactly those selections will come from:

Round 1 (Raiders)



Round 2 (Raiders)



Round 3 (Raiders)



Round 4 (Raiders)



Round 4 (Jaguars)



Round 4 (Compensatory - Tre'Von Moehrig)



Round 5 (Compensatory - Robert Spillane)



Round 6 (Jets, by way of Browns and Jaguars)



Round 6 (Raiders)



Round 7 (Raiders)

So, general manager John Spytek now has 10 picks to work with next April, which will go a long way in overhauling a roster in dire need of a young talent influx. Plus, the Raiders have a pick in every round and a whopping seven picks on Day 3 of the event, which gives them plenty of flexibility.

Also, the Raiders will get the Jets' 6th-round pick, which was traded to the Cleveland Browns and then to the Jaguars. That may sound insignificant, but the Jets are likely to have the No. 1 overall pick, so they might be picking at the very top of the 6th round instead of near the bottom.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also reported that Las Vegas will get the better of the Jaguars' two 4th-round picks, whether it be their own or the one they acquired by trading Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings. Essentially, they'll get the pick of whoever has a worse record between the Jaguars and Vikings.

Las Vegas does not have its own 5th-round pick because it traded it to the Browns for quarterback Kenny Pickett. However, because of how the compensatory pick formula is projected to shake out, they'll get a 5th-round pick for letting Robert Spillane leave in free agency, as well as a 4th-rounder for not re-signing Tre'Von Moehrig.

The Raiders are flush with resources at the beginning of Day 3, which could give them the chance to trade up or back into Day 2. Spytek also traded back several times in his first go-around as a general manager, so Las Vegas could even end up with even more than 10 picks when all is said and done.

Obviously, the Raiders can also utilize these picks to make trades after the season, or they can ship off more players to land even more selections. But Raider Nation should be happy that the future is being prioritized, and this long list of draft picks gives Spytek plenty of chances to turn the team around.