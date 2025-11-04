Latest rumors say Seahawks aren't done trying to trade for Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made a big-time trade deadline move, as they shipped disgruntled wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The move, rightfully, solidified Las Vegas' position as sellers after a disastrous 2-6 start to the season. While they would be wise to explore trade possibilities for veterans without a long-term role with the franchise, the Raiders have made it clear that they have no intention of trading Maxx Crosby.

That has not stopped teams from inquiring about the superstar due to his status as an elite veteran on a rebuilding team. Both sides have publicly and privately expressed their commitment to one another. Despite that, the Seattle Seahawks are still rumored to be in the running for Crosby.

Seahawks continue to attempt to pry Maxx Crosby from Raiders

The Seahawks sit at 6-2 and are looking to fortify their roster for the second half of the 2025 NFL season. Emerald City Spectrum's Corbin Smith reported that Seattle has continued to inquire about Crosby despite the Raiders claiming he is not available.

"I do not expect the Raiders to deal Maxx Crosby," Smith wrote. "But that hasn’t stopped teams from trying to pry him away before deadline. (Seahawks GM) John Schneider among those who have inquired. #Seahawks have long been enamored by him, including trying to get him when they dealt Geno Smith."

Smith also noted that two Seattle defenders would be involved in a potential offer.

"This would be the only pathway where Boye Mafe and/or Riq Woolen gets moved today, IMO," Smith wrote. "Pete Carroll loves both players and that would be a key part in a package for Crosby. But the Raiders would have to pivot 180 degrees from where they’ve been declining trade overtures."

The Seahawks previously attempted to acquire Crosby at this year's draft combine; however, their efforts were, of course, unsuccessful. Las Vegas has shared time and time again that they have no interest in trading the two-time All-Pro, who has also publicly shown his commitment to the franchise that has rostered him for seven seasons.

It is hard to blame Seattle for attempting to acquire a player of Crosby's caliber to push them over the top in a crowded NFC postseason race. Raiders fans are likely very thrilled that the team has not entertained the possibility of moving the pass rusher, who has been the heart and soul of the defense, seemingly since his arrival.