WR prospect Raiders fans are growing to love doesn't come without a warning

The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear direction with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While they have avoided publicly revealing their plans to maintain a semblance of suspense, it is obvious to anyone paying attention that Fernando Mendoza will be the first player off the board.

Las Vegas needs a long-term option at the most important position in the sport, and the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is far and away the top quarterback in this year's class. Barring a trade back into Round 1, which some believe could be an option, the real suspense won't begin until Day 2.

While John Spytek did a great job filling key needs in free agency, several positions -- wide receiver, nose tackle, free safety, and offensive line -- need upgrades. Fortunately, the Raiders have done their due diligence on several top prospects at those positions.

However, one reporter believes that Las Vegas should avoid Washington's Denzel Boston, a wide receiver prospect whom Raider Nation was just beginning to love.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been advised to avoid drafting Washington WR Denzel Boston

Boston has been heavily linked to the Raiders throughout the pre-draft process, with some pundits even suggesting that the team should trade up to ensure they land him. After all, he would fit seamlessly in Las Vegas' offense, which has a major need for an X receiver.

Despite the obvious fit between the two sides and the fact that most believe the Raiders would be lucky to see a first-round caliber wideout like Boston drop to No. 36, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine labeled the former Huskies star as the one prospect the Raiders should avoid.

"Denzel Boston figures to be a name who could be in the mix. He's ranked 30th on our big board and seventh among receivers. But the 6'4", 212-pounder is not a separator," Ballentine noted. "The Raiders already have a downfield contested catch threat in Brock Bowers. That's also the calling card for Jack Bech if he turns the corner as a prospect. If the Raiders are going to target a receiver for Mendoza they would be better off targeting a more diverse receiver like Omar Cooper Jr."

This argument is flawed, to an extent, as Las Vegas would likely have to move higher up the board to land Cooper Jr., whereas Boston may be available to them when they are on the clock with the 36th overall pick.

Of course, the former has chemistry with Mendoza, which is hard to put an exact value on. But Spytek has not exactly been shy about his desire to add picks, so it remains to be seen if he would be willing to trade up. My instincts tell me he wouldn't.

Furthermore, Cooper Jr. isn't an X receiver at 6-feet and 199 pounds. The Raiders already have Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, both of whom have similar builds and will likely spend at least some time operating out of the slot, as their top two wideouts on the roster entering the draft.

Boston, on the other hand, has the size that Las Vegas' wide receiver room lacks. While it was initially considered a long shot that he would fall to the second round, that has seemed like a more viable option as the pre-draft process has played out.

Raider Nation has also grown comfortable with the idea that Boston could be the franchise's first selection on Day 2. After all, he has recorded 1,715 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 125 receptions over the past two seasons.

He would provide Mendoza with a deep ball threat, and he thrives in the red zone and is great at catching back-shoulder throws, which would, presumably, mesh well with the playstyle of the former Indiana Hoosiers star.

Ballentine's warning is not one that Las Vegas should put too much stock into, particularly if they like the wideout and their 30 visit with him went well. Of course, there could simply be another prospect that they prefer available.

It appears, however, that, barring a top defensive player falling, the Raiders will use their second-round pick to make Mendoza's life easier. Despite the franchise being advised to avoid Boston, he would do exactly that, as Las Vegas' wide receiver room leaves plenty to be desired.