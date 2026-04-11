Raiders insider just went no brakes on fans' dream draft fit at No. 36

There's no mystery surrounding the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are going to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Put it in pen.

What they do after that is a bit more interesting. The Raiders have multiple directions available, with apparent needs all around the roster. It's likely that they'll use their second-round pick to support Mendoza, but that could mean taking a wide receiver or an offensive lineman.

Team insider Ryan McFadden seems to think that Washington wideout Denzel Boston is a likely selection if he's available when the Raiders are on the clock in round 2. In an ESPN article with draft intel on all 32 teams, he said, "Even though the Raiders took two wide receivers in last year's draft (Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech), it wouldn't be surprising for them to grab another pass catcher, especially if Denzel Boston (Washington) falls to pick No. 36."

Denzel Boston is Raiders' perfect pairing with Fernando Mendoza

McFadden followed up the connection between Boston and the Raiders by saying that the team drafting a defensive tackle in the second round is "also realistic." But the message here is clear. If the Washington wide receiver is available for the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round, he should be the favorite to be the pick.

Defensive tackle has been a popular choice for the Raiders in the second round, but it could be a costly mistake to pass up on the opportunity to support a rookie QB by adding more talent on offense.

The Raiders already have a primary target. Brock Bowers is arguably the top tight end in the league and could act as a perfect safety valve for Mendoza from day one. But that shouldn't stop John Spytek from spending an early pick on another pass catcher.

Boston's skill set would bring something new to the Raiders' offense. He can hold up in the NFL as a true "X" receiver, winning consistently outside the numbers. While he doesn't create separation consistently, he's a force in contested catch situations. He has enough speed to threaten defenses vertically, too.

With Mendoza under center and players like Bowers, Boston, and Ashton Jeanty surrounding him, Las Vegas could have the beginnings of a dangerous offense under Klint Kubiak. Sure, the offensive line is still a bit of a concern, but you can't fix everything in one offseason. If the Raiders have the chance to pair Boston with Mendoza in the first two rounds, it would be difficult to pass up on.