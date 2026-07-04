5 young Raiders fireworks who could light up the sky at training camp

First and foremost -- happy heavenly birthday to the legendary Al Davis, who would have turned 97 today. Without him, his influence, and his love of this organization, the Raiders would not exist as we know them now, and so many would not have been given second or even first chances in the NFL.

Davis was a true pioneer who left a lasting legacy, much more than just having a bust in Canton, Ohio. It is important to honor him today. And something tells me that Davis, who said that "The greatness of the Raiders is in its future," would be quite excited about Las Vegas' direction.

After a strong offseason program that saw the team improve in Klint Kubiak's eyes, fans of the Silver and Black are (or at least should be) hopeful, but avoiding lofty expectations for a young, rebuilding team. And the fanbase has already seen a number of young players show out and make their mark.

But not every first or second-year player has distinguished themselves yet. At training camp, though, that could change. So, in the spirit of the Fourth of July, here are five Raiders "fireworks" who could light up the sky later this month when the pads come on at practice.

Five Las Vegas Raiders who could explode onto the scene in training camp

Jermod McCoy

McCoy wasn't a full participant during OTAs or mandatory minicamp, but he is still expected to challenge for a starting spot on the boundary. Knowing what fans know about his talent, this shouldn't come as a surprise, but seeing him healthy would do wonders for the collective psyche. Luckily, McCoy is supposed to be ready for training camp, and if he's on the field, he'll stand out.

Roman Hemby

Hemby didn't necessarily stand out in the spring or early summer, but he can reset his outlook come training camp. His ability jumped off the screen to Raider Nation as they watched Fernando Mendoza last college football season, and it apparently did to Las Vegas' front office, too, given how quickly they signed him as a UDFA. Expect him to show more than he has when the live bullets start flying.

Jack Bech

Bech, like Hemby, didn't necessarily play badly during offseason practices; he just failed to stand out. But a physical player like Bech, who thrives as a run blocker, should be better able to show his value when contact is allowed at training camp. With so much still to figure out at wide receiver, Bech could separate himself later this month. And I expect him to because Kubiak has so many ways to use him.

Keyron Crawford

It is difficult to evaluate linemen during non-padded practices. But between Crawford's raw ability and the Raiders' love for him displayed in Behind The Shield, fans have to be excited to see this young player in action. Upward mobility is also very possible for him in the defensive end rotation, and I'll just say that I won't be shocked if he's making an impact sooner rather than later. That starts at camp.

Fernando Mendoza

Ah, yes, the grand finale. Mendoza hasn't set the world on fire so far, but young quarterbacks can turn the corner in an instant. Raider Nation knows what Mendoza is capable of, and it is only a matter of time before he shows it. With more experience under his belt and knowing that he took full advantage of his time off, Mendoza should be the brightest firework to go off in camp. Count on it!