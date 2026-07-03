Raiders training camp gives fan favorite UDFA chance to reset whole outlook

Although many expected the Las Vegas Raiders to pair Fernando Mendoza with one of his former Indiana wideouts at some point during the 2026 NFL Draft, that did not come to fruition. But it didn't take very long after the event for the Silver and Black to bring some Hoosier blood to Las Vegas.

In the form of running back Roman Hemby, who quickly became a fan favorite, and wide receiver EJ Williams, the Raiders added a duo of Mendoza's National Champion teammates on the UDFA market. Jonathan Brady, who was at Cal and Indiana with Mendoza, quickly followed after rookie minicamp.

And while Hemby was anointed as an instant X-factor in the team's running back room, OTAs and mandatory minicamp didn't exactly play out like that. But training camp will provide Hemby with an opportunity to prove that he belongs on this roster, playing for a fanbase that already loves him.

Roman Hemby must stand out at Las Vegas Raiders training camp to stick around

Ashton Jeanty will be the focal point of the rushing attack; Klint Kubiak made that abundantly clear. But the Raiders don't have much in the way of proven talent behind him, with fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr., 2023 6th-rounder Dylan Laube and former UDFA Chris Collier comprising the depth.

Washington Jr. certainly has a high ceiling, and the reports on him out of the offseason have been promising. It's been the same story for Laube, who has impressed both the media and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis thus far through non-padded practices.

It's been all quiet on the Hemby front, though.

Now, this isn't the end of the world. UDFAs, no matter their billing or name recognition, are always considered long shots to make an immediate impact, let alone the 53-man roster. But fans may have expected to hear a bit more about him than some of the team's other backs during this period.

Hemby has worked with the third-team offense, though, which means he hasn't quite ascended yet. Late-round rookies Malik Benson and Zeke Masses, as well as fellow UDFA Cian Slone, were rewarded for their efforts in the young group and got to take on the veterans. Hemby didn't, however.

Again, the sky is not falling. Tons of players perform much better when the pads come on, and it is entirely possible that Hemby makes his presence felt during training camp, joint practices and the preseason. It's all out in front of him, as Hemby has a chance to reset his entire outlook in Las Vegas.

Raiders' Roman Hemby projected to miss the cut in Las Vegas

In his 53-man roster prediction, The Athletic's Sam Warren had the Raiders keeping just four running backs on the roster: Jeanty, Washington, Laube and fullback Connor Heyward. That means Hemby would be on the outside looking in, vying for a practice squad spot or potentially heading elsewhere.

"I don’t envision much drama in the backfield come cutdown day. Jeanty is the clear starter and slated for an even more elevated role in Year 2. His backups from last year, Raheem Mostert and Zamir White, are gone, but Laube and Washington were the evident options to spell him during offseason practices. Hemby, an undrafted rookie, showed promise as Mendoza’s teammate at Indiana, but he has yet to challenge either running back as a Raider."

Not only did Hemby not really make a splash at OTAs or mandatory minicamp, but the gap between him and the next running back in the pecking order for the Silver and Black is apparently wide enough that Warren, who watched tons of offseason practices, doesn't even see there being any drama.

This game can be unpredictable, though, especially for the Raiders. Unexpected players shine, and big-ticket players disappoint; it's part of supporting this team. Hemby is hoping to fit into that latter category as the pads come on at Raiders training camp, though, where he'll try to change his fortunes.