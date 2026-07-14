Day 3 Raiders rookie may be closer to a significant role than fans realize

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to draft a wide receiver early in the 2026 NFL Draft. John Spytek didn't seem as worried about the pass-catchers, though, as he decided to focus on the defensive side of the ball instead and didn’t look at wide receiver until late on Day 3.

When they got to Round 6, Spytek finally pulled the trigger and selected Oregon's Malik Benson. He is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, which is the ideal size for a Klint Kubiak wideout. Benson ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and adds returning ability to the special teams unit, which makes it easier to make the team.

Benson was the leading receiver for the Ducks in 2025, serving as the main target for quarterback Dante Moore. His best games came in primetime, having two touchdowns and over 100 yards against James Madison, helping Oregon move to the semifinals before their season was ended by Indiana.

Malik Benson can earn early role with Las Vegas Raiders because of unique skill set

Benson was an underrated talent heading into the draft. He fell through the cracks because, although he led the team in yards, Oregon ran a 12-personnel offense that focused on the tight ends, such as first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq.

The former Oregon Duck has similarities to Nelson Agholor in terms of his speed and route-running ability. Where Benson differs, thankfully, is his ability to catch the ball consistently and avoid drops or negative plays.

According to PFF, Benson had just one drop the whole year at Oregon and always makes tough catches with his hands. This is a skill that Kubiak covets in his wideouts, and that is the reason he was on the Raiders' radar in the first place.

In the clip below is an example of his ability to catch the football. Moore makes a back shoulder throw to Benson against Texas Tech during the playoffs, and Benson does a great job of adjusting to the ball with beautiful hands, and he makes the catch while keeping his feet in bounds.

My comp for Malik Benson is if Nelson Agholar could catch. pic.twitter.com/ClRQqITIkN — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) April 27, 2026

His speed and ability to accelerate quickly also make Benson a weapon in space. In the play below, Benson is running a dig route against Washington. The pass is a little in front of him, but still he makes a great hands catch.

Then, Benson uses his acceleration to split the defenders and take it to the house for a touchdown.

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Will Malik Benson make the final 53? pic.twitter.com/r1kybe1erL — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) May 14, 2026

Benson has all the skills to enter the lineup early during his rookie season. He made a buzz during the OTAs and can build on that at the end of the month during training camp. Benson will be a player to watch in the preseason, where he will get plenty of reps during the three preseason games in August.