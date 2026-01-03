Dianna Russini shares Maxx Crosby update Raiders fans won't want to hear

The Las Vegas Raiders' nightmare season is finally coming to a close. It has been filled with losing and drama, as the team sits at 2-14 before their Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and several storylines, which began in the offseason, have proven how dysfunctional things have been.

The latest drama to unfold in Las Vegas has surrounded Maxx Crosby. Heading into last weekend's matchup with the New York Giants, where the loser would be in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders decided to shut the superstar pass rusher down for the season.

This decision came days after he publicly announced that he isn't concerned with draft position. To nobody's surprise, Crosby was not thrilled with being held out of the final two games. The five-time Pro Bowler stormed out of the team's facility last Friday and was not on the sideline for the game.

Of course, he ended up returning to the facility on Monday out of respect for his teammates. He then made his first public comments the following day, and it appeared that perhaps cooler heads may have prevailed.

Crosby even acknowledged that he was indeed playing injured and needed surgery on his meniscus this offseason. A recent update, however, shares that fans may have to brace for an offseason filled with trade rumors.

The ongoing saga between Maxx Crosby and the Raiders may not be over

The Raiders are one loss away from securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Between the potential to draft a franchise quarterback and having over $100 million in cap space, fans should have plenty to be excited about this offseason.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared an update, however, that could put that optimism on hold.

"Maxx Crosby’s Raiders future is also being questioned around the league. Las Vegas shut down its five-time Pro Bowler last week against his wishes, and the relationship between the sides remains strained," Russini wrote. "It’s a dramatic shift from just two months ago, when Crosby and Davis nixed any trade discussions ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. Many believe Las Vegas will be open to moving its star pass rusher if the relationship remains at an impasse, allowing Crosby, who will turn 29 this summer, an opportunity to compete on a team built to win now."

Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Raiders' defense for virtually his entire seven-year career. Acquired one offseason after Khalil Mack was traded, the fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft filled the void seamlessly from the beginning of his career.

He has continued to shine bright despite the front office being unable to surround him with talent on the defensive end. Obviously, much of Raider Nation has a strong appreciation for the two-time All-Pro and is hopeful that he remains on the roster when things turn around.

While there is plenty to be optimistic about going into the offseason, the thought of losing Crosby would put a damper on a lot of the excitement. Las Vegas' first order of business this offseason will likely be addressing Pete Carroll's future and figuring out who will lead the franchise in 2026.

It will be just as important, however, that John Spytek and whoever that coach may be find a resolution with the face of the organization. As presently constructed, the Raiders do not have many players worth keeping, but Crosby is pivotal to the team's ability to improve the defense.

Crosby, who has business relationships with Tom Brady and Jim Gray, and appears close with Mark Davis, has embodied what it means to be a Raider. If Spytek and whoever is coaching the team are unable to mend the relationship with the superstar, the leadership trio must step in and find a resolution that keeps him in Las Vegas.