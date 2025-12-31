Maxx Crosby breaks his silence on Raiders prematurely ending his season

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a season filled with drama, seemingly from the onset of training camp. After a 2-13 start, there was a sense of relief among fans that the year was finally coming to an end, with the Raiders controlling their own destiny to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ahead of their Week 17 "Tank Bowl" matchup with the New York Giants, Las Vegas shut down Brock Bowers, Jeremy Chinn, and, eventually, Maxx Crosby. There were plenty of reports that the latter was not happy with the decision, leading to speculation about his future with the franchise.

Crosby was noticeably absent from the Raiders' sideline during their 34-10 loss to the Giants. He returned to the team facility on Monday, and Adam Schefter reported that the team doesn't intend to trade him. The good news continued on Tuesday with his first comments since the drama started.

Maxx Crosby's first comments since landing on IR should give Raiders fans some relief

There have been numerous conflicting reports on how Crosby was handling the Raiders' decision to sit him out for their final two games. While the fanbase was on edge about the five-time Pro Bowler's future, his first public comments should allow Raider Nation to breathe easier.

Crosby discussed the decision with Jim Gray on Tuesday's edition of the Let's Go! podcast.

"I'm honestly doing phenomenal. I'm here at the facility. I have a lot of thoughts and emotions, but I'm here," Crosby said. "I'm focused on putting in the work and being with my teammates. At the end of the day, I love being with my guys. That's it. I'm going to just leave it at that. I'm doing great, though. Happy. And yeah, that's all I can say on that."

Crosby certainly wasn't happy with the decision at the time, as he reportedly stormed out of the team's facility when told about the Raiders' plans on Friday. He appears to, at the very least, have a better understanding of the situation after taking the weekend to process things.

While everyone who has followed his seven-year career is well aware that Crosby is the ultimate competitor, the decision to shut him down is a move that should benefit both the player and franchise in the long term. The superstar pass rusher also confirmed that he will need surgery in the offseason.

With that in mind, playing two meaningless games with a hobbled knee was not worth the risk. Not only could Crosby further damage his knee, forcing him to miss time in 2026, but he could also help Las Vegas win a game that they have no business winning.

The Raiders were blown out in their first game of the season without him, and with a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, they would secure the first overall pick for the first time in nearly two decades.

The opportunity to land a franchise quarterback is something that the Raiders have missed out on for several years due to pointless victories late in the season. It appears that the front office has learned from those mistakes and made the call to protect both their best player and their draft position.

And Crosby may not be as upset about it as originally thought.