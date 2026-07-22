Kwity Paye could be the biggest X-factor in Raiders' new-look defense

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Kwity Paye to a three-year, $48 million deal, it generated little buzz during free agency. And there are logical reasons for the lack of excitement.

Paye doesn't have a flashy résumé with All-Pro or Pro Bowl seasons. As a former first-rounder out of Michigan, he hasn't posted eye-popping pass-rushing numbers. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder isn't a prototypical fit for an odd-man defensive front, which led to questions about his primary position in the Raiders' new scheme.

Despite all that, Paye could be the biggest X-factor in new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's unit. The Raiders signed him to a sizeable deal, an indication that he'll take on a notable role, and he could end up being Maxx Crosby's wingman if all goes well.

Kwity Paye has the traits to be the glue within the Raiders' front seven

Oftentimes, when you hear about the "glue guy" on a team, it's a role player who possesses invaluable intangibles or handles multiple roles. Paye fits into the latter category.

As a collegian, Paye lined up mostly outside the offensive tackle, though he did take snaps over the tackle and in the B-gap. The Indianapolis Colts featured him at defensive end in an even-man front.

As the Raiders transition to an odd-man front, Paye's responsibilities would change if he played defensive end. He would be lining up on the interior and expected to be a first-line run defender. But based on his contract, Leonard will likely utilize him at outside linebacker on the edge.

In five seasons with the Colts, Paye recorded 97 pressures, 30.5 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. In 2024, he led the team in sacks and then recorded a single-season career-high 23 pressures in the previous campaign.

The 27-year-old has the speed and athleticism to bend around the edge and track down quarterbacks, though he also made strides as a run defender between his collegiate and pro years.

In two of his five seasons, Paye has registered 10 tackles for loss. If needed, he can consistently set the edge and contain running backs who prefer to bounce outside.

Paye will likely rotate with edge-rusher Malcolm Koonce, but he could still play 60-70 percent of the snaps if Leonard occasionally experiments with him on the interior. Because of his skill set, the five-year pro will see the field in pass and run situations on any given down and distance.

Along with Crosby, expect Paye to be one of the team leaders in plays made behind the line of scrimmage, flirting with double-digit numbers in sacks and tackles for loss in the upcoming season. That'd be the best wingman Crosby has ever had.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.