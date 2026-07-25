Maxx Crosby clarifies his availability at start of Raiders' training camp

It has been an eventful offseason for Las Vegas Raiders superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby, to say the least. After ending the last campaign in tumult with the franchise's leadership, he embarked on the most difficult rehab of his life, and then he was traded. Then he wasn't.

So, simply getting back to football at the place he has called home for the last seven years would be a welcome reprieve for the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. And new head coach Klint Kubiak told the media back in May that the goal was for Crosby to return from injury by training camp.

Crosby shared numerous updates along the way, one in June and another earlier this month, which led most to believe that the team's heart and soul would be back guns ablazing when the pads were strapped on in late July. But a full and accurate picture wasn't quite painted. Crosby has since clarifed.

Maxx Crosby won't be 100% back at start of Raiders training camp

On Tuesday's epsiode of The Rush With Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' star spoke again about how difficult but rewarding and informative this whole rehab process has been for him. Then, he specified exactly what kind of workload he expects to have to start off training camp.

"We'll be out there in the beginning. From what I know now, is it's going to be slightly limited in the beginning," Crosby said. "It's [a] slight buildup to get back in the swing of things and things like that. They're going to have a plan for me. But yeah, I'm back, and I plan to be better, and I just can't wait to show everyone all the work that's been put in."

Perhaps Raider Nation got a bit ahead of itself, but that sounds like the right path to take. Both the fans and Crosby want him to be out there at 100% from the get-go, but this is a player who has endured eight surgeries in seven seasons. Crosby needs to take it slow and acclimate properly.

And honestly, Las Vegas doesn't need to worry about Crosby getting up to speed or getting acquainted with a new defensive coordinator. Crosby is a pro's pro and has a great rapport with Rob Leonard, so he has been dialed in all offseason on everything new being thrown his way.

While it remains to be seen just how long Crosby will be limited, it sounds like he is anticipating being on a leash for only a short while. He should have a nice ramp-up period then play a few snaps in the preseason opener and then save himself for joint practices with the Houston Texans.

After that, Las Vegas should sideline Crosby for the remainder of the preseason and let him get his sea legs in practice, which is a more controlled environment. Obviously, he needs live reps, but Crosby is a veteran who practices at full speed, so he can get them at Raiders HQ.

A fine line needs to be straddled between preparing Crosby for live action and the regular season, but not putting him in harm's way before the games start to matter. It sounds like the Silver and Black have a plan, and Raider Nation has no reason not to trust it.

Just don't expect Crosby to be full-go when training camp starts, and don't freak out when he isn't.