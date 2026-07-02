Maxx Crosby's latest injury update inspires confidence in every Raiders fan

Maxx Crosby's injury during Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season had quite a snowball effect. When he was finally sidelined at the end of the year, the Las Vegas Raiders' superstar defensive end had a bone to pick with the franchise, which led to him eventually being traded this offseason.

It was ostensibly that injury, though, that caused the Baltimore Ravens to back out of the blockbuster deal that they once agreed to. Now, Crosby is back in Las Vegas and seemingly settled with the new staff, but he hasn't been on the field yet during the offseason program, OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

Klint Kubiak told reporters back in May that Crosby was still on target to return by training camp, and Crosby all but confirmed that sentiment in June himself. His latest injury update will inspire tons of confidence in Raider Nation, as the five-time Pro Bowler is setting the stage for a grand return.

Maxx Crosby's injury update is best news possible for Las Vegas Raiders fans

During Tuesday's episode of The Rush With Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas' stud edge defender provided the latest developments in his rehab. It sounds like Crosby's confidence is sky-high coming off the biggest recovery process of his seven-year career.

"These past few weeks have been incredible. Super productive. Super excited," Crosby said. "We got a big chunk of this rehab coming up that are like the final touches where I can get cut free. So, I'm feeling amazing. Everything's going incredible. We're ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great, and feeling like myself. Got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good [expletive]."

Training camp starts later this month, as Crosby and the rest of the Raiders' veterans have to report on July 28. That leaves him with about four weeks to get "cut free," as he put it. But if he's really ahead of schedule and is going through the final touches right now, Crosby could even get cleared earlier.

The simple fact that Crosby is feeling like himself should inspire confidence in Las Vegas fans. When healthy, he is one of the NFL's best, and with all of the help that the Raiders got him this offseason, Crosby should be in for a masterful 2026 campaign.

Maxx Crosby's lengthy recovery process was well-executed and allowed him to learn a lot

Crosby also provided a bit more information about the injury itself and the plan that he and the training staff put together. He also noted that, at this point in the process, his strength numbers on each leg are within "1 percent" of each other, which is another tremendous sign for Crosby.

"I had the bone bruise. People know about that. I played through a torn meniscus for a whole season," Crosby said. "Once everything got done, and boom, this is what we're going to do. This is the surgery. This is how we're going to do it. And you know, obviously, there's a lot of things that go into it. And there's a master plan. And now we're creeping up on July. And you see me moving, and you see me boxing and doing stuff, and I'm not hesitating about nothing. That's the best part of it. But we just had to stick to the plan, and that's what we've done the whole offseason. Upper body-wise, really focusing on how could I tweak my nutrition a little bit so I could get a little bit more muscle and strength, but also keep my same twitch and speed. That's the perfect formula."

This offseason was full of adversity for Crosby, and he has been vulnerable about that. He also told his podcast listeners on Tuesday that this injury forced him to get out of his comfort zone and evolve and change as a leader. Crosby has seen a ton of growth in that space, among others.

From a pure football and health standpoint, though, Crosby is feeling great and seems like he'll be a full participant come training camp. And don't expect him to be slow out of the gates or lagging behind because of all the time he missed. Perhaps we should expect a better version of Crosby.

Maybe even the best version to date.