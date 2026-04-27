New DB Dalton Johnson explained why Raiders drafting him simply meant more

John Spytek seemingly couldn't sit still during his second draft as the Las Vegas Raiders' general manager. Yes, he went into the event with 10 picks and came out with 10 promising rookies, but the gymnastics Spytek did to get all the pieces that he wanted in the 2026 NFL Draft were impressive.

After trading back in Round 2 and still landing Treydan Stukes, the Raiders traded up twice in Round 4 for talented corner Jermod McCoy and a No. 2 running back in Mike Washington Jr. Spytek's fourth trade of the event came when he offloaded Tyree Wilson and pick No. 219 for pick No. 150.

With that fifth-rounder, Las Vegas selected another Arizona defensive back in Dalton Johnson. And while Johnson was just happy to get a call from an NFL team, he revealed to reporters why getting drafted by the Raiders simply meant a bit more to him: Getting to play with his best friend again.

Las Vegas Raiders drafted set of best friends in Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson

That's right, Stukes and Johnson, who both shined for the Wildcats' defense last year in the Big 12, are best friends. When asked during his intro press conference about reuniting with his former teammate, Johnson had to note that they shared more than just their time on the field together.

"Yeah, I'm super excited (about playing with Stukes). That's my boy. We're best friends," Johnson said. "Being drafted is one thing, but being drafted to a team that I get to go somewhere with my best friend and continue this 'Bear Down' brotherhood. I'm super excited, and we're ready to take that leadership and turn Las Vegas up."

"Bear Down" is like the University of Arizona's "Just Win Baby," albeit much less iconic. When Johnson was selected, most fans' minds immediately went to the rapport that he and Stukes would have on the football field, given their time spent together at the college level.

Not all teammates are best friends. But it sounds like the Raiders somehow managed to thread the needle and land two players who can play well off each other and have a strong relationship off the field. Johnson also said in his media availability that he and Stukes are over the moon about reuniting.

"I called him real quick, and he just couldn't believe it," Johnson said of Stukes. "He was like, 'I think this is the best day of my life.' Just like I mentioned earlier, it's one thing to be drafted, and I'm so grateful to be a Raider. And then on top of that, I get to do it with Stukes. So, this is probably the best day of our lives for both of us."

It's not just playing with Stukes again that excites Johnson, though. He seems to see the shared vision that is being implemented in Las Vegas by Spytek and Klint Kubiak, which made the Raiders appealing, whether Stukes had been drafted the day before or not. And it was emotional, regardless.

"The Raiders are building something special. (A) young team, up and coming, and we're going to do it the right way. I'm excited to be a part of it," Johnson said. "Just (the) phone call, I seen it pop up, 'Las Vegas, Nevada.' Just seeing that pop up, and it instantly hit me that I'm going to be there with Stukes. It was one of a kind. I could barely hear the call because my mom was crying so loud, but just that moment is something I'm going to remember forever."

Johnson's NFL dreams were going to come true on Day 3 of the draft. He was a great prospect coming out of Arizona who, at the very worst, will be a great special-teamer. Whoever selected him was getting a great player, and surely, he would have been excited about finding a home.

But having the chance to play for an iconic franchise like the Raiders, whose vision he seemingly believes in, and getting to play with his best friend again at the professional level? That is the dream of dreams. And it's why getting taken by Las Vegas simply meant more to him.