NFL analyst thinks the Raiders might pass on a quarterback in 2025 draft

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and while some people might think that if Shedeur Sanders happens to fall to them in the draft that they'd take him, NFL analyst Chris Simms doesn't see it that way.

While appearing on The Dan Patrick Show earlier in the week, Simms said that he thinks the Raiders trading for Geno Smith might have signaled that Vegas isn't interested in any draft quarterbacks not named Cam Ward.

“I think this was a look of Tom Brady going, 'I don’t know if we want other quarterbacks not named Cam Ward at number six. Let’s just go with a guy that we know can play. He’s a little bit better than people realize, and you trust him, Pete,'” Simms said. "Brady’s seeing it like you’re saying or like I’m saying he’s going, ‘Damn this guy, he’ll push the ball down the field. He moves better than people realize. Yeah, he's got a little experience. He sees the field, and damn, his arms are powerful'."

Raiders trading for Geno Smith might have shown they're not targeting a QB in draft

This would make sense. After all, while Smith isn't going to be crowned an MVP anytime soon (though that would be nice if he won one while in Vegas), he gives this team a chance to be competitive. In three seasons as the Seahawks starter, Smith had a winning record every year and threw for at least 3,600 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Now, reunited with Pete Caroll in Las Vegas, Smith has a chance to work with a head coach who he had his best season under. Simms had also mentioned that by the Raiders trading for Smith, it gave Tom Brady more time to figure out what he wants to do at the most important position in the game.

"It buys Brady time and the team time to figure out what they want to do big picture long term for the quarterback because eventually, Brady’s going to figure it out."

While it'd be fun to see Shedeur Sanders in Sin City, perhaps this recent trade signified that it isn't in the cards to happen. This isn't to say that the Raiders might add a quarterback later in the draft but as far as Sanders to the Raiders is concerned, it might not be happening.