NFL reporter believes Raiders have obvious Aidan O'Connell decision to make

The debate around Aidan O'Connell this offseason has been interesting. While he has been the only staple in the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room over the last few years, O'Connell isn't likely to be the immediate starter, nor the future, with both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza in town.

So, with just one year remaining on his rookie contract, where exactly does that leave him?

This is, of course, the debate within Raider Nation. After adding two more rookies after the draft, in addition to Mendoza, many thought the writing was on the wall for O'Connell. It wasn't long after, though, that he was named as a cut candidate, which meant that he was suddenly being undervalued.

A trade is certainly on the table, and projected return packages, and even some potential down-the-line trade destinations have been listed for O'Connell. But one NFL reporter believes that the Silver and Black have an obvious decision to make: Keep O'Connell around as the long-term backup.

NFL reporter Nick Shook believes Las Vegas Raiders should keep Aidan O'Connell as long-term backup QB

Locked On Raiders Podcast host Q Myers brought his conversation about O'Connell with NFL.com reporter Nick Shook to a recent show. And Shook seems to think that Las Vegas would be crazy to trade O'Connell or discard him. But is he good enough that the Raiders should keep 3 QBs this year?

“That's a fantastic question because I honestly believe this is one of those situations where you can completely justify carrying three," Shook said. "What he's done over the last couple of seasons has proven that he's gonna have a very long career as a dependable backup. And Kirk Cousins is no spring chicken. And while you like having Kirk Cousins in there as a veteran that can run the offense as Klint Kubiak desires, he said publicly months ago, he's not long for Vegas. Even that contract itself, the way it's structured, he is not long for the Raiders. I don't think it's worth risking losing O'Connell via practice squad or maybe trying to move him. As your ideal long-term backup, your Gary Kubiak to John Elway, if you will, in an effort to try to save a roster spot for a position elsewhere, especially as you're standing right now with this team. So I believe that they will be one of those teams that carries three. You'll see the emergency third dresser, that sort of thing, with this team, and it'll be O'Connell.

What exactly does that mean for the future, though? O'Connell will be set to test free agency for the first time in his career in 2027, and with his intelligence and starting experience, he won't be short on suitors. Shook argued to keep O'Connell around in Las Vegas for the long haul.

“Ultimately, I think if you're looking, if you're building out over two, three years, O'Connell should be part of your plans," Shook argued. "He should be in your plan as your QB2, behind Fernando Mendoza, and you thank Kirk Cousins for the job that he's going to do this year. And you know that it's not going to be a very long partnership."

Myers then double-checked with Shook that he believes the best path forward for the Silver and Black is getting rid of Cousins next offseason, as seems to be the plan, and re-signing O'Connell in what could be a competitive market.

"Absolutely, absolutely. Without a question," Shook said. " I think that he would largely fit what Klint Kubiak wants to do stylistically, offensively. He's also proven that he is a veteran, not really a veteran, but he's a guy who's got enough snaps and starts and appearances in general over his still very young career, that he's going to be a guy that you can count on. I mean, what's the old saying, the most important player is your first-string quarterback, your second-most important player is your backup quarterback? O'Connell gives me a guy that I can count on. The job of the backup is to keep your offense afloat. ... You make sure that AOC doesn't leave the building, that he's your long-term backup for the near and distant future.”

That is some incredibly strong praise of O'Connell from Shook. But he isn't the only one who sees the stylistic justification to keep the young quarterback in Kubiak's offense. QB coach Mike Sullivan also told reporters on Tuesday that O'Connell is performing well and is a natural fit in the offense.

"Aidan has been tremendous as well," Sullivan said. "He's very, very smart. Really going to fit in well within this system, I believe."

Kubiak also praised O'Connell himself during a recent press conference.

"Aidan has been phenomenal," Kubiak said. "Can't say enough great things about him."

Now, the Raiders' staff may be praising him in an effort to boost his trade value. But if you take them at their word, and you see what's going on at OTAs, O'Connell may very well have a leg to stand on when it comes to being the long-term No. 2 guy in Las Vegas. Shook thinks it's an obvious choice.