NFL seemingly found another secret way to screw Klint Kubiak's Raiders in 2026

Although the yearly NFL schedule is on a rotation and cannot be determined by the league, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow always end up with a tough draw. Even last year, when they faced the supposedly weak AFC South, the division ended up with two playoff teams and another solid one.

This year, however, it just looks brutal on paper. Between the strength of schedule and sheer number of playoff teams on the docket and the structure of Las Vegas' calendar, the Raiders are up against it in more ways than one during the 2026 NFL season.

But as the analysis of the new schedule release continues, folks are realizing that the NFL seemingly found another fairly secret way to screw the Silver and Black in Klint Kubiak's first season: Give them a massive rest disadvantage both in key games and throughout the year. Of course, just like 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders' rest disadvantage is significant again during 2026 NFL season

Last year, according to Sharp Football Analysis, the Raiders had the worst rest disadvantage in the entire NFL, with a net 19 days fewer of rest than their opponents in the campaign. While things are slightly better for Las Vegas this year, they are still far, far worse than they should be.

NFL Nerd has revealed that the Raiders have a net 13 days fewer of rest than their opponents this season, which is the third-most in the league. Only two teams in the NFL have a bigger disadvantage when it comes to scheduling than the Silver and Black in 2026.

Despite playing teams with a combined 55 primetime games during the 2026 season, Las Vegas only gets to play a team coming off a short week one time, which will be in Week 6 when they host the Buffalo Bills. Other than that, their only advantage comes after their Week 13 bye.

By comparison, the Raiders will play three teams who are coming off their bye weeks, giving Las Vegas a seven-day rest disadvantage in Week 9 against the 49ers, Week 11 against the Broncos and Week 12 against the Browns. Oh, and the Raiders are on the road for all three games as well.

Luckily, the Los Angeles Chargers are one of two teams with a worse differential, as they have a staggering 24-day rest disadvantage, the worst in the league. The NFL actually scheduled them in Week 14 for the Raiders after their bye, which is essentially the only saving grace.

Now, does rest disadvantage actually make a difference? The research says that a 1-2 day difference, and even a 3-5 day difference, doesn't produce significantly different results. So, Las Vegas' potential advantage in Week 6 against the Bills really isn't that big a deal at all.

But when it comes to a rest disadvantage of six days or more, the results skew dramatically toward the team that got to rest more. It's interesting, then, that the Raiders have three games in which they are at a seven-day disadvantage, and only one where they're at a seven-day advantage. Hm.

With more standalone games, it is becoming tougher and tougher for the NFL to balance things like rest differential. But things are getting much, much worse, and not better. Last year, the difference between the most and least-rested team was 32 days. This year, it is 39 days.

The NFL is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to scheduling parity, and it is no surprise that the Raiders are the team to get the short end of the stick, even when their slate of opponents and schedule itself are tough enough as is during Kubiak's first year at the helm.