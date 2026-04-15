One CB prospect for Raiders fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

John Spytek made a myriad of free agency moves to bolster the roster, but the Las Vegas Raiders still only have two reliable boundary cornerbacks. Taron Johnson and Jeremy Chinn can hold it down in the slot, but Eric Stokes and Darien Porter are pretty much it on the outside.

Las Vegas needs at least one cornerback who can play out wide and is capable of rotating in to relieve either Stokes or Porter. At this point in the offseason, their best bet is finding one in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's one cornerback in each round that Raiders fans should know ahead of the event.

1 CB for Las Vegas Raiders fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is a first-round talent, but a nagging hamstring injury is tanking his draft stock. If he falls to the Raiders at No. 36, and the team feels good enough about his long-term medicals, then Las Vegas could take a swing. He's not the biggest corner, but Terrell is incredibly talented, and his brother, AJ, is already one of the NFL's best defensive backs. His production and athleticism are intriguing.

Round 2 - Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Fans already know about D'Angelo Ponds and Chris Johnson, so let's highlight the lesser-heralded Cisse. While he's not a turnover machine like other corners, Cisse is still incredibly young. He'll be 20 at the draft and already has good size, athleticism and in-game production and experience. Cisse lacks length, but he helps in the run game and thrives in both man and zone coverage.

Round 3 - Daylen Everette, Georgia

Everette had a 30 visit with the Raiders. He has the prototypical size for a boundary corner in the NFL, and Las Vegas is clearly investing in former Bulldogs this offseason. Everette had lightning speed and great strength, as well as a penchant for making plays in big moments. He gives up slightly too much in the passing game, but is still improving and has great upside.

Round 4 - Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings is a rising prospect from a small school. His interception and pass-break-up numbers were excellent in college, and he had no trouble moving up a level at the Senior Bowl. Demmings' speed and agility should help him recover against quicker NFL wide receivers than he faced in college, and he already has the size to play outside at the next level.

Round 5 - Hezekiah "Zeke" Masses, California

Masses might have the best ball skills in the draft class. He moved up a level to the Big Ten as a senior, and he instantly wreaked havoc on opposing offenses to the point that they were afraid to throw the ball his way. Masses isn't the biggest player, but makes up for it with good speed and great technique. He could play in the slot or on the outside at the NFL level and have success.

Round 6 - TJ Hall, Iowa

Hall is a Fresno, California, native who had a rough Senior Bowl but should still be held in high regard. He is best-suited for the slot in the NFL, and although Hall doesn't possess blistering speed, he has impeccable footwork and balance, which allow him to stick with receivers. Hall is tough and physical, and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game.

Round 7 - Domani Jackson, Alabama

Jackson was considered one of the best prospects in this draft class at this time last year. But a rough senior season saw him slide down draft boards. Jackson still has the size and athletic profile that once had him so highly regarded, but it'll be about him finding the right scheme in the NFL and trusting his ability. He is a bit inconsistent but fully capable of being great with the right coach.