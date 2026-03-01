Raiders will have ample competition in Round 2 for 'dream draft target'

If it was ever a mystery before, a week at the NFL combine proved that the Las Vegas Raiders are sticking and picking with the No. 1 overall pick in April, and that Indiana star Fernando Mendoza, who had a great meeting with Las Vegas and whose measurables were ideal, will be their selection.

But the draft doesn't stop there. In fact, for a Raiders team with nine picks that is fresh off a league-worst 3-14 campaign, the event is just beginning. John Spytek and the front office, working closely with Klint Kubiak, will need to bring in studs at every level on both sides of the ball. It's a tall task.

Free agency moves will obviously give a clearer picture of what the Silver and Black intend to do in Round 2 of the draft and beyond, but the current feeling is that the team will address a more "premier" position, like right tackle, cornerback, or wide receiver before a luxury pick like an off-ball linebacker.

Enter San Diego State's Chris Johnson.

Raiders' "dream draft prospect" Chris Johnson continues to ascend

Johnson, who was born in Long Beach, California and grew up in Eastvale, is fresh off three standout seasons as the Aztec's top cornerback. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed Johnson as the Raiders' "dream draft target" after Mendoza is inevitably taken first overall.

"The Raiders need help at more position groups than not, including wide receiver, both trenches and the defensive backfield," Davenport wrote. "Using an early second-round pick on San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson might be a bit of a reach. But this presents the Raiders with an excellent opportunity to trade back, add some draft capital and still obtain a player who can contribute right away.

"A precise technician on the outside, Johnson displays the scheme versatility to excel with his eyes in off, zone, and in a man coverage phone booth," Bleacher Report's Daniel Harms wrote. "He trusts in his athleticism to flip his hips and run while being patient and reading manipulation tactics.

"Versatility, athleticism and experience. The Raiders need all three."

Now, Johnson being "a bit of a reach" in the early part of Round 2 is outdated. Davenport's article was written before the 2026 NFL combine, and Johnson set the event on fire, raising his draft stock with the second-highest athleticism score and third-highest total score among the event's cornerbacks.

Although Johnson didn't have the most impressive Senior Bowl, he clearly has the athletic traits to thrive at the professional level, and he has three years of great tape to bank on. Although fans may like to see more competiton, Johnson spoke with Just Blog Baby in Mobile about not transferring.

While he is definitely not a perfect prospect, Johnson is sticky in coverage, and NFL Draft experts like The Athletic's Dane Brugler have the SDSU prospect ranked No. 38 on their current big board. That means the Raiders will likely have to stick and pick in Round 2 to land him.

Spytek has developed a reputation, albeit after just one year, for trading back on Day 2 to acquire more picks. But that may not be an option if Johnson, who forced incompletions on 20.9% of his 2025 targets, is truly in the crosshairs to improve the secondary at pick No. 36.

He allowed a passer rating of just 16.1 in his final college season, the best in the nation by a significant margin. Las Vegas may have other second-round prospects in mind, and the draft always falls differently than teams or fans expect. But the Raiders and Johnson could be a great match.