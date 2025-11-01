One key injury just paved the way for obvious Jakobi Meyers trade partner

The November 4 trade deadline is right around the corner; however, the Las Vegas Raiders have not made any moves. Although it has not been for a lack of offers, as the front office has reportedly received calls about multiple players.

The most likely candidate to be moved remains Jakobi Meyers, who requested a trade after being unable to come to terms with the Raiders on a new contract. There are several teams in the market for a wide receiver, and the seven-year veteran is arguably the top player available at the position.

While Meyers missed Las Vegas' most recent game, he appears set to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Coincidentally enough, the Raiders' upcoming opponent might be the best trade fit for Meyers following Thursday's potentially season-ending injury to Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter's injury could create a Jaguars need for Jakobi Meyers

Hunter appeared poised for a breakout during the second half of the season, as he had the best offensive game of his career the last time he took the field, recording 8 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, all of which were career-highs.

The two-way star was also set to move into a more featured role on offense; however, he suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday's practice. Adam Schefter shared an update as he was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

"Initial testing revealed that Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter’s ACL is intact, per source. Hunter is going through additional testing to determine the extent of the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, and no answers are expected before next week. Hunter injured his knee during practice Thursday and was placed on IR today," Schefter wrote.

Hunter's injury, although the full severity is unknown, has created a clear need for the Jaguars at wide receiver, as Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled to replicate his breakout rookie season. The 2024 Pro Bowler has even found himself in trade rumors.

While the injury to Jacksonville's top rookie should lead to more opportunities for Thomas, the Jaguars will still likely look to add to their receiver room ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. After all, the Jaguars are in the hunt for a playoff spot and cannot misstep in a tight AFC race.

Additionally, the Jaguars would be able to get some first-hand knowledge of Meyers' play from wide receiver coach Edgar Bennett, who served in the same role for the Raiders for the previous seven seasons. Meyers set a career-high in touchdowns during his first year under Bennett in 2023 before setting a career-high in receptions and yards last season.

Bennett's familiarity with the wide receiver, combined with Jacksonville's massive need, could create a perfect match. The Raiders are reportedly looking for a Day 2 pick as a return for Meyers, and the 4-3 Jaguars may just be willing to meet that price as they look to remain in contention following the loss of Hunter.