Pete Carroll cracked the door open for Raiders' rookie to earn his stripes

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been a letdown, but also been incredibly depleted by injuries during the 2025 NFL season. Kolton Miller landed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain and a hairline fracture in Week 4 and has not returned.

The unit lost two other key starters in Week 10, as guards Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham both left the game due to ankle injuries and did not return. Powers-Johnson, unfortunately, landed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury.

While Parham's status is less clear, he may also be sidelined against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Fans have spent much of the season hoping that the Raiders would give their rookie class an extended look, as only Ashton Jeanty has found a consistent role.

Well, it appears that fans may be one step closer to seeing this happen, as Pete Carroll opened the door for one rookie to earn some playing time in the wake of these injuries.

Pete Carroll opens the door for an unused Raiders' rookie to get on the field

Third-round pick Caleb Rogers is the only one of the Raiders' nine rookies who made the final 53-man roster but has not played a snap this season. The recent injuries to Powers-Johnson and Parham could open the door for that to change,

Las Vegas does not have much depth across its interior offensive line, so Carroll was asked on Monday if these injuries would provide Rogers a chance to compete for playing time. The veteran head coach said that it would.

"It certainly does. We'll see how Dylan Parham does coming back, but we think he's going to make it back. And (Powers-Johnson landing on injured reserve) does open up opportunities that we're going to give some guys a shot at it and see how that looks," Carroll said. We've been kind of working the backup spot there for some time now, so that's kind of in line with what's been going on."

The tidbit about working the backup spot is interesting, as Rogers has not had an opportunity to be active on gameday, with Will Putnam filling that spot instead. Meanwhile, Alex Cappa, who replaced Powers-Johnson at right guard, has seemingly been the primary option to fill in.

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

Either way, Cappa should not be on the field in Week 11, as he will be 31 years old in January and is clearly not a part of Las Vegas' future. In 39 offensive snaps on Thursday, he allowed one sack, one hurry, and two pressures, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 55.4 against the Denver Broncos.

Cappa was equally bad against the run and pass, posting 57.7 and 45.9 grades, respectively. Carroll was later asked what Rogers has shown in his development at practice, and he praised the young player for his approach and potential.

"He's a really good athlete. He's bright. He's got a good mentality about him and brings energy when he's on a field," Carroll said. "It's just a matter of time before he really gains command of what's going on with the game itself. So, he's got a real high upside, so we're interested in giving him a chance to show what he can do and see if he can get on the field and help us out, so really nothing but positive so far."

Even if Parham can play, Powers-Johnson's injury should certainly open the door for Rogers to be active on gameday, since there are no other interior offensive linemen on the Raiders' active roster. There is a case to be made that he should be in the starting lineup, regardless of Parham's status.

While Rogers was viewed as a developmental pick, there is no better place for players to develop than on the field. Las Vegas' postseason hopes are all but over, and it is time for the team to begin throwing its young talent in the deep end and see who can swim.