Pete Carroll may cut a Raiders draft pick that's run out of chances

Las Vegas Raiders training camp is already underway, and it might be the last opportunity for one player to save his job.

Running back Zamir White played a significant role in the Raiders' offense last season, but if he can't prove himself to Pete Carroll in training camp, he could be cut.

The Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on the former Georgia running back back in 2022. White was seen by many scouts as the next great backfield product from a school that had churned out starting NFL running backs for a decade.

Zamir White might not make it through Raiders training camp

After a quiet rookie season, White took on a major role in the Las Vegas offense in 2023. He earned over 100 touches and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Heading into the 2024 offseason, White looked like the Raiders' Josh Jacobs replacement.

To say that White squandered that opportunity would be an understatement. In eight games last season, White totaled just 183 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per attempt. He was given a rushing grade of 40.8 from Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders' rushing attack was the worst in the NFL in 2024, and White was at the center of it. He quickly lost his starting spot to Alexander Mattison before a quadriceps injury ended his season. Just three years after he was drafted, White's time in Las Vegas might already be coming to an end.

With a new regime in place, the Raiders are clearly prioritizing a revamped rushing attack. They spent the sixth overall pick on Ashton Jeanty, an obvious sign that White and Mattison weren't enough last season. Las Vegas added Raheem Mostert in free agency. Mostert may be past his days of being a starter, but he still has something to contribute to this Raiders offense.

Behind Jeanty and Mostert, White will battle Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube for positioning on the depth chart. Most NFL teams carry four running backs on their final rosters, suggesting that one of the Raiders' backs will likely be cut before the season starts.

While White certainly has an uphill climb to make the roster, he still has a chance to prove himself. Training camp provides the perfect opportunity to show this new coaching staff that he can be a contributor. If he fails to take that opportunity, White's spot on this roster is as good as gone.

