Las Vegas Raiders: What must become a reality to make the playoffs in 2023
For the Las Vegas Raiders to make the playoffs in 2023, these things have to become a reality.
- 3. Josh McDaniels must prove he can win as a head coach
Josh McDaniels is a great offensive play caller, there’s no doubt about that, as his offensive system is always among the best if understood and operated correctly by the quarterback. For most of McDaniels’ career as an offensive coordinator, he had Tom Brady as his quarterback, so sometimes McDaniels doesn’t get a lot of credit.
But his playcalling is elite. What McDaniels isn’t proven to be elite at though, or even good for that matter, is being a head coach. His record as a head coach is 17-28 in three seasons, two with the Broncos in 2009 and 2010.
With the Raiders last year in 2022, McDaniels went 6-11. However, Las Vegas blew five double-digit leads, which was the most in NFL history.
Flip those five losses to wins, and the Raiders are 11-6 and playoff bound. I’m not gonna go into who’s fault it was, or anything like that, as I'm moving on from that, but I will say it wasn’t all McDaniels, not even close.
If McDaniels can prove he can win as head coach, the offense plays better with Jimmy G at the helm, and the defensive additions can improve that side of the ball, I believe there is enough talent on this Raiders team to make the playoffs. If the team struggles again, expect another rebuild and possibly a new head coach next season.