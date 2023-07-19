Las Vegas Raiders could add Michael Mayer's teammate on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders should have their eyes on Joe Alt entering the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 rookie class will report to Henderson, Nevada on July 20, as they kick off their first training camp in the NFL. During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders added nine players across the three-day event, including Tyree Wilson, who they used the No. 7 overall pick on in the first round.
On Day 2, the Raiders started making their moves up and down the draft board, trading up to the No. 4 overall pick that day at selection No. 35 overall. That pick was Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who was considered by many as the best tight end prospect in the draft class, but fell to the third one taken after Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta was taken at pick No. 34 overall, so the Raiders wasted no time in moving up to get Mayer, who has a perfect skill set to succeed in Josh McDaniels's offense.
In 2024, the Raiders should keep an eye on South Bend, Indiana as well, as the Fighting Irish have one of the best offensive tackle prospects coming out in next year's draft class in Joe Alt.
Raiders should target Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Last season, the Raiders got strong play from offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who earned himself a new one-year deal with the Silver and Black because of it. With Eluemunor playing above what the Raiders expected, Las Vegas was actually very strong at the offensive tackle spots, with Kolton Miller continuing his growth as one of the best tackles in the game.
However, the Raiders should be looking long-term at the right tackle spot, and Alt is someone who could come in as a rookie and be a punishing presence for Las Vegas. He went from being a tight end as a true freshman to starting 13 games due to injuries above him on the depth chart at offensive tackle, becoming a key for the Fighting Irish in 2021.
In 2022, he continued to dominate the college football landscape, and going into 2023, Lindy's Sports ranked him as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. He is easily going to be a Day 1 pick during the 2024 NFL Draft, and someone that should be high on the Raiders draft boards.
This franchise has struggled to get it right at offensive tackle for years, and while Miller is a long-term solution on the left side, Alt could be the long-term solution on the other side.