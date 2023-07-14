Raiders news: Is it time to think about trading Josh Jacobs?
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best running backs in football in Josh Jacobs, but is it time to think about trading him?
By Brad Weiss
During the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders saw running back Josh Jacobs put together one of the greatest rushing seasons in team history. Jacobs ran all over the opposition, racking up over 1,600 yards on the ground, as he led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards.
That big season came on the heels of the new regime basically giving up on him before the season even started. Dave Ziegler declined Jacobs' fifth-year option, and then in a head-scratching move by head coach Josh McDaniels, the veteran running back played in the Hall of Fame Game.
Jacobs now goes into the 2023 NFL season with a big question mark surrounding him, as he did not sign his franchise tag, and is reportedly not going to be at training camp when it kicks off later this month. That puts his future with the team in serious jeopardy, as rumors are now starting that the team could end up trading him away.
After his dominant season, and him being only 25-years old, Jacobs would be a hot commodity when it comes to a trade.
Could the Raiders really trade away Josh Jacobs?
Now, the Raiders have a big decision to make, as without a new deal, Jacobs will not be around for training camp. While that is good news for players like Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah, that is not good news for the organization, as Jacobs is by far one of their best offensive weapons.
I know paying running backs big money is taboo, and you can get production from the position group without breaking the bank, but Jacobs is not your everyday back. He is a strong runner, an asset in the passing game, and a capable blocker, and at his age, should have at least four more solid seasons remaining.
If he continues with the production he has shown through his first four seasons, he could finish his career as an all-time Raiders great.