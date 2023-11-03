Raiders need offensive stars to lead them past New York Giants in Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking into a new time as they move forward with Antonio Pierce as their coach for the remainder of the season.
By Daniel Davis
The Raiders have had many ups and downs of the season including the recent firing of head coach Josh McDaniels. As the team transitions back into a new normal, the Raiders are looking to get some wins under their belt. Despite being 3-5, the Raiders are not out of the playoff hunt but only have a 2% mathematical chance of making the Playoffs.
Here are three Raiders to pay attention to this weekend
Raiders need offensive stars to lead them past New York Giants in Week 9
Davante Adams
Davante Adams threw his helmet in frustration on Monday Night against the Lions as the team has been falling apart during the Josh McDaniels tenure. Adams is still in the prime of his career and will be one of the best receivers of all time when he hangs it up as a Raider. With a new starting quarterback with Aidan O'Connell, the receiver is poised to break out this week against a bad Giants defense.
This week, expect the Raiders to lean on their star receiver.
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow was once a major part of the offense leading to him getting a massive contract extension by the team. Renfrow has the nickname "Third and Renfrow" and made a name for himself as being one of the best slot receivers in the game. With McDaniels, the duo was poised to breakout since he made Wes Welker and Julian Edelman household names.
However, Renfrow was frozen out of the Raiders offense, and was even likely headed to New Orleans in a trade if Dave Ziegler and McDaniels were not shown the door. With McDaniels gone, expect the old Renfrow to return.
Aidan O'Connell
The rookie quarterback flashed in the preseason and gave Raiders fans a sense of relief that they found their quarterback of the future. With a new coaching staff, look for the Raiders to play to their strengths and bring the passing game back to town.
O'Connell looks to take on the role of being the #1 quarterback on the Las Vegas Raiders as they bring a spark to a team that has been fighting for the last 20 years to get back to greatness.