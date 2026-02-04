Raiders fans will love Jaxon Smith-Njigba describing Klint Kubiak's offense

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't cutting any corners this offseason. Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was considered the best prospective head coach in the cycle, and John Spytek and Tom Brady exercised plenty of patience in waiting around to land him.

While Kubiak is not officially the team's head coach yet, although every report indicates that he will be, Seahawks general manager John Schneider ended any debate about Kubiak backing out at the last minute. Seattle has a Super Bowl to win, but they know Kubiak is Las Vegas-bound shortly after.

Kubiak has been praised at length during the media sessions ahead of Super Bowl LX. This included some nice words from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold. But Seattle's star wide receiver also described Kubiak's offense, and Raiders fans will want to hear it.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's praise of Klint Kubiak's offense is what Raiders fans need to hear

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had two very good seasons to kick off his NFL career. But with the addition of Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinator, the Seahawks' young wideout exploded onto the scene in his third year during the 2025 NFL season, catching 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When asked by Chat Sports' Chase Senior about Kubiak's offense on Tuesday, Smith-Njigba had high praise for his offensive coordinator and the system that allowed him to set career highs across the board and lead the league in receiving yards. This will be music to Raider Nation's ears.

"I think Klint does a great job just understanding players and putting them in the right position to succeed," Smith-Njigba said. "Making things look the same -- the run game and the pass game -- that's something that you need to have if you want to win games. I think he just has an amazing understanding of the game."

Putting players in the right position to succeed? Not being predictable on offense? Winning games? This may sound like a foreign language to the fanbase, who have endured far too many underwhelming coaches over the years. But Kubiak, by all accounts, is the real deal.

RELATED: Raiders fans are hoping door just closed on key assistant following Pat Graham

Seahawks tight end AJ Barner, who has also blossomed under Kubiak in his second pro season, also spoke to reporters during Super Bowl LX media sessions about Kubiak's offense. Specifically, Barner touched on disguising the pass and the run, and Seattle's effective use of "12" personnel.

"I think it speaks to just being able to blend the run and pass together; make it all look the same," Barner said. "And then the personnel that we have, too, we can play with multiple tight ends, one tight end, two tight ends, three tight ends, whatever it is."

Las Vegas has two great young tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, so effectively using them to disguise the run and pass game will be a major benefit to the Raiders' offense. Kubiak gets a lot of credit in the media for his ability to scheme, and it seems like his players echo that sentiment.

Fernando Mendoza is likely to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and if Kubiak can give him all the tools that he has given his players in Seattle, the Las Vegas may turn things around sooner than later. Smith-Njigba and Barner's descriptions of Kubiak's offense tell Raiders fans all they need to know.