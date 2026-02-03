Seahawks' Sam Darnold gives Raiders fans a taste of Klint Kubiak as a coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly set to hire Klint Kubiak. While the move cannot be made official until after Super Bowl LX, and Kubiak has refused to address his future, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made it clear that the Raiders' top target will be headed to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas will have a much different look next year than the team that finished 3-14 in 2025. In addition to Kubiak, they are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Naturally, Raider Nation is hopeful that Kubiak can get the most out of the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. Las Vegas' brass certainly believes he can do exactly that, as he always appeared to be their top target in the coaching cycle, despite interviewing 15 candidates during the extensive search.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who played for Kubiak this year and also spent the 2023 season on the San Francisco 49ers, where Kubiak was the passing game coordinator, recently offered high praise to the soon-to-be Raiders head coach.

Sam Darnold offers strong praise for the Raiders' future HC Klint Kubiak

Kubiak has proven his value, as he turned Seattle's offense from a middling unit into one of the best in the league. The Seahawks' offensive coordinator was one of the most coveted coaches during this year's hiring cycle, ultimately opting to join the Raiders, all but officially.

Darnold, who turned his career around serving as the 49ers' backup quarterback in 2023, had strong praise for Kubiak during Super Bowl LX's first media day.

"He's unbelievable," Darnold said. "Just the things that I learned when I was with Klint in '23, just schematically, and then getting to learn from him as a coach as well and as a person, just the grit. He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4:00 or 4:30 in the morning, and he's there later than anyone. He's a grinder. He loves football, and he's very honest and he's very forthcoming with his players. That, I think myself and a lot of the guys, really appreciate about him."

Darnold rebounded from early-career struggles in his first year working with Kubiak in 2023, despite serving as Brock Purdy's backup. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod the following year after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in what has been the best season of his eight-year career.

After joining the Seahawks and reuniting with Kubiak, he once again earned Pro Bowl honors in 2025, as Seattle finished 14-3. Darnold has an opportunity to win the first Super Bowl of his career on Sunday, and it is clear that he attributes at least some of his success to his offensive coordinator.

Raiders fans should certainly be hopeful that Kubiak can have the same impact on Mendoza's career. Either way, it is clear that Las Vegas has a head coach who is not only well respected but also viewed as someone who can help quarterbacks find success at the highest level.