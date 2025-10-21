Raiders fans would hate it if Jakobi Meyers landed in this destination

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a disappointment to start the 2025 NFL season. Their struggles can largely be attributed to an offense that has severely underperformed to begin the year after most thought that they would be a strength of the team throughout the offseason.

The offensive line, which was viewed as a question mark, and Geno Smith, who was supposed to provide an upgrade at quarterback, have been the biggest flaws on offense. While injuries to Kolton Miller and Brock Bowers have certainly not helped, Jakobi Meyers has also largely been a letdown.

Las Vegas' veteran wideout has failed to replicate the career year that he had in 2024. His lack of production, combined with Las Vegas' slow start, has led to Meyers being labeled as a potential trade candidate.

Raiders fans will not be happy if Jakobi Meyers is sent to this destination

It has been easy to link Meyers to his old team, the New England Patriots, as well as other contending AFC teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. But a new landing spot has emerged, and Raiders fans would not want to see him wind up in the destination.

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker labeled Meyers as one of the top-20 trade candidates, and included the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot, in addition to the Steelers, Patriots and Denver Broncos.

"During his stint in Las Vegas, Meyers has overcome highly questionable quarterbacking to still play like an above-average receiver," Locker wrote. "In fact, since 2023, Meyers owns an 80.3 PFF receiving grade while dropping just five passes — tied for the fewest among receivers with 200 or more targets in that span. This season, Meyers has earned a 69.5 PFF receiving grade and averaged a career-best 5.6 yards after the catch per reception."

While a trade to the Broncos is obviously not going to happen, the 49ers make sense. Wideout Jauan Jennings has missed two games, and his production has dropped as he continues to play through injuries. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk has yet to take the field this season and remains sidelined.

Second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has also missed time, so San Francisco could use a player like Meyers to bolster their wide receiver corps as they make a playoff push. Meyers has been durable throughout his career, even if he missed Week 7's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the 49ers could use Meyers, Raiders fans would surely prefer that the wideout be shipped elsewhere, if he is indeed moved. Las Vegas' rivalry with San Francisco dates back to them being geographic rivals in California's Bay Area before the Raiders relocated.

Meyers was hoping to get a new deal done prior to the season, as he had been coming off a career year. However, the two sides could not agree on terms. He requested a trade, which the Raiders did not grant, leading to speculation that he won't be back with the team next season.

Although his name has remained in trade rumors, Las Vegas has reportedly continued to negotiate a new deal with the seven-year veteran. However, the Raiders' performance leading up to the November 4 trade deadline could influence whether or not he remains with the organization.