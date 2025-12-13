Raiders just confirmed Kolton Miller's status for Week 15 bout vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line issues during the 2025 NFL season have been exacerbated by the absence of star left tackle Kolton Miller. On one of the final plays of the game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, Miller went down with a severe ankle injury than landed him on Injured Reserve.

Miller was not ruled out for the year, as he was placed on the IR with a designation to return. Considering the Raiders' season is already lost, there isn't much to play for, and Miller is already 30 years old and clearly a key part of their future, it doesn't make much sense to rush him back.

However, Miller returned to practice earlier this week for his first football action since late September. When speaking to the media, Miller insisted that his goal was to be a part of the lineup this weekend when the Raiders travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

Kolton Miller ruled OUT for Week 15's game vs. Eagles

During Friday's press conference, however, head coach Pete Carroll didn't exactly give him a vote of confidence. When asked about if Miller was ready to play on Sunday, Carroll had this to say:

"He's taken snaps, so this is the first week that he's got a chance to get get back on the field," Carroll said. "We're trying to just find his balance and his confidence in returning. So, next week will be really important."

There is really only one thing to take away from this, which is that Miller, after several months on the sideline, is not ready to play against the Eagles. The team's official injury report left no doubt, as Miller was ruled out against Philadelphia.

While it was admirable for Miller to want to return, it is likely the best thing for him to take another week and ensure that he is fully healthy. Plus, the fan base is fully in the camp of letting him rest, as Miller's return would mean an increased chance of winning and ruining the team's draft position.

It will be Stone Forsythe at left tackle again on Sunday for Las Vegas, with third-round rookie Charles Grant sitting on the bench behid him. For as much as Forsythe has struggled, one would think that Grant, who has played just one snap this season, would play. But Carroll loves his former Seahawks.

As far as the rest of the injury report, starting quarterback Geno Smith will be out, as will wide receiver/punt returner Alex Bachman. Jeremy Chinn, Jordan Meredith and Ian Thomas will all be questionable.

Although they were limited or listed on the injury report at various points this week, Jamal Adams, Maxx Crosby, Michael Mayer, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Raheem Mostert will all enter Sunday's game without an injury designation, meaning they will play.