Raiders' Maxx Crosby accidentally changed the reporting game without even trying

The Las Vegas Raiders' now infamous failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens has been the talk of the NFL town, and for good reason. The Raiders were going to send Maxx Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for two first-rounders but the Ravens, ahead of the new league year, backed out of the deal.

Las Vegas won't get those two first-round picks after all and now a frustrated, but perhaps introspective Crosby will remain with the Raiders, at least for the time being. The Ravens' "excuse" for why they didn't want to go through with the deal was that Crosby failed his physical.

While fans have their doubts about that, and there's a lot of evidence to support their view, Crosby's short-lived adventure with the Ravens might have accidentally changed the way reporters handle these big trades moving forward.

Maxx Crosby's failed trade might have changed the reporting game forever

On Tuesday, the AFC West rival Broncos agreed to a trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. When the trade was finalized on Wednesday, Adam Schefter made it a point to state "Trade is now official, physical has been passed" before announcing the official terms of the trade.

Is this going to become a staple amongst NFL reporters when it comes to these big-time trades? Or was Schefter simply poking fun at the situation, as he's prone to do with the Silver and Black? Reporters don't typically include that bit of information.

We'll have to see if this is eventually going to permanently change the game in sports reporting or if, like a lot of massive moments in the NFL landscape, it eventually fades into the background and gets forgotten about. But Raider Nation certainly won't forget, either way.

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The non-trade was a frustrating moment for Las Vegas, as they're now stuck with a player who clearly didn't want to be with the team at first, and they're not getting two picks that would have helped them massively in their rebuild. Crosby has re-upped his commitment, but things still stand a bit awkwardly.

Most seem to be under the impression that Baltimore simply got spooked due to the high price that they paid, knew they could get Trey Hendrickson instead, and backed out, using the failed physical excuse to get out of the deal for Crosby.

Well, in doing that, they might have changed the game when it comes to reporting NFL trades. Now, reporters will make sure to include that piece of information when stating that the deal is finalized. Fans won't assume. Look at Crosby changing lives despite the trade not even going through.